Sam Allardyce could be appointed to Palace job in coming days - sources

AS Roma
Chievo Verona
2
1
LIVE 89'
Game Details
Home: 1/25  Draw: 12/1  Away: 300/1 
Fiorentina
Napoli
2
2
LIVE 80'
Game Details
Home: 11/2  Draw: 8/11  Away: 2/1 
Sampdoria
Udinese
0
0
LIVE 87'
Game Details
Home: 11/2  Draw: 2/9  Away: 10/1 
Torino
Genoa
1
0
LIVE 90'
Game Details
Home: 1/12  Draw: 13/2  Away: 150/1 
Celta Vigo
UCAM Murcia
1
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Athletic Bilbao
Racing Santander
3
0
LIVE 77'
Leg 2Aggregate: 5 - 1
Game Details
Belenenses
Sporting CP
0
0
LIVE 32'
Game Details
Home: 6/1  Draw: 12/5  Away: 8/13 
América
U.A.N.L
3:00 AM UTC Dec 23, 2016
Leg 1
Game Details
Mazzarri surprised by Pardew sacking

English Premier League
Allardyce closing in on Palace job - sources

Crystal Palace Mark Ogden
Winless since mid-December, Alan Pardew must find a way to turn around Crystal Palace's fortunes.

Five reasons why Pardew didn't work out

Crystal Palace Robert Sutherland
Writing was on the wall for Alan Pardew

English Premier League
What makes Pardew so divisive?

English Premier League
Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew reacts after James Tomkins missed a chance to score Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine

Crystal Palace confirm Pardew sacking

Crystal Palace ESPN staff
Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Pardew's sacking comes as no surprise

Premier League John Brewin
Ogden: Big Sam's ghost haunts many managers

English Premier League Mark Ogden
Wilfried Zaha celebrates after scoring Palace's second goal.

Transfer Rater: Zaha to Spurs, Van Dijk to Man City

Transfers Joel Bailey, Footballwhispers
Keys to Chelsea success

ESPN FC TV
Palace battle but Chelsea take points

Crystal Palace Robert Sutherland
Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea

Premier League Highlights
Pardew: It's not their system, it's the players

English Premier League
Costa didn't deserve yellow card - Conte

Crystal Palace Liam Twomey
Chelsea's defence outstanding - Pardew

Crystal Palace ESPN staff
Courtois: We deserved to win

English Premier League
Chelsea make it 11 wins in a row

The Match John Brewin
Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea

Premier League Highlights
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
ChelseaChelsea
0
1
FT
Game Details
 By Mark Ogden, Senior Football Writer
Sam Allardyce could be appointed to Palace job in coming days - sources

Paul Mariner reacts to Alan Pardew's departure from Palace, and who he thinks should be next in line for the job.

Sam Allardyce could be appointed Crystal Palace manager within the next 48 hours after the club's sacking of previous boss Alan Pardew earlier on Thursday, sources have told ESPN FC.

Allardyce, who was forced to resign as England manager after 67 days on the job in September following revelations in the wake of an undercover newspaper sting, is the favoured candidate of Palace chairman Steve Parish and the club's American co-owners, Joshua Harris and David Blitzer, to succeed Pardew, and could be installed before the Watford game on Boxing Day.

Sources close to the negotiations have told ESPN FC that the 62-year-old is ready to return to management, with Palace being a position that he would be ready to consider.

Having lost eight of their last 10 Premier League games, Palace go into back-to-back away games against Watford and Arsenal over Christmas sitting just one point above the bottom three, with a home encounter with fellow strugglers Swansea City looming on Jan. 3.

Sources tell ESPN FC that Sam Allardyce is ready to return to coaching.

And despite handing Pardew a new long-term contract at the end of last season following the club's run to the FA Cup Final, where they were beaten by Manchester United after initially taking the lead at Wembley, the Palace board have decided to act now in an effort to ensure the best possible prospects of avoiding relegation under a new manager.

With Allardyce admitting recently that he is keen to return to the game after brief spell in charge of the national team, Palace's owners are aware of his impressive track record in terms of keeping teams in the Premier League.

Having managed five clubs in the top flight -- Bolton, Newcastle, Blackburn, West Ham and Sunderland -- Allardyce has never been relegated, with the former defender keeping Blackburn and Sunderland in the division against the odds after taking charge of both clubs in mid-season at a time when they were languishing in the bottom three.

Palace's position is not yet as precarious as those Allardyce inherited at Ewood Park or the Stadium of Light, but with key games on the horizon, the former England manager could yet be offered the chance to take charge before end of the Festive period.

Mark Ogden is a senior football writer for ESPN FC. Follow him @MarkOgden_

Comments

