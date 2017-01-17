Previous
Ivory Coast
Togo
4:00 PM UTC
Congo DR
Morocco
7:00 PM UTC
Torino
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Málaga
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Braga
Tondela
8:00 PM UTC
Osmanlispor
Besiktas
4:00 PM UTC
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 6:45 AM UTC Jan 17, 2017
Ex-coach Bennell denies child abuse charges

Crewe Alexandra PA Sport
Read
Crewe AlexandraCrewe Alexandra
Luton TownLuton Town
1
2
FT
MorecambeMorecambe
Crewe AlexandraCrewe Alexandra
0
0
FT
ENGLISH LEAGUE TWO

2016/2017 Season

POS TEAM W D L PTS
17 Morecambe 9 4 12 31
18 Crewe 6 10 10 28
19 Hartlepool 6 9 11 27
Crewe AlexandraCrewe Alexandra
Accrington StanleyAccrington Stanley
0
1
FT
Crewe AlexandraCrewe Alexandra
Carlisle UnitedCarlisle United
1
1
FT
Cambridge UnitedCambridge United
Crewe AlexandraCrewe Alexandra
2
1
FT
Ex-coach Bennell remanded in custody

Crewe Alexandra PA Sport
Read
Dario Gradi

Crewe's Gradi given FA suspension

Crewe Alexandra PA Sport
Read
Crewe AlexandraCrewe Alexandra
Crawley TownCrawley Town
0
2
FT
EFL offers rewards for playing English youth

English League Championship PA Sport
Read

UK police investigating abuse charges

England PA Sport
Read

Clarke: FA will handle legal fallout of abuse

English Premier League PA Sport
Read

Ex-coach charged with 8 sex assault counts

Crewe Alexandra PA Sport
Read

Paedophile coach Bennell hospitalised

Crewe Alexandra PA Sport
Read
Dario Gradi

Gradi suspended pending probe - reports

English Premier League PA Sport
Read

Crewe launch child abuse independent review

English Premier League PA Sport
Read
Colchester UnitedColchester United
Crewe AlexandraCrewe Alexandra
4
0
FT
More speak up on abuse as youth players

English Premier League PA Sport
Read
Crewe AlexandraCrewe Alexandra
MorecambeMorecambe
2
1
FT
BarnetBarnet
Crewe AlexandraCrewe Alexandra
0
0
FT
 By PA Sport
Former Crewe coach Barry Bennell denies child abuse charges

Barry Bennell was remanded into custody until March 20 for a further hearing to take place.

Former coach Barry Bennell has denied eight child abuse offences.

Bennell, 63, wearing a blue polo neck shirt and appearing via videolink at Chester Crown Court from HMP Woodhill, answered "not guilty'' to all the charges as they were put to him.

The former Crewe coach denies seven counts of indecent assault on a boy and one count of attempted buggery.

All the offences are alleged to have happened between 1981 and 1986, when the victim was under the age of 16.

Around 30 members of the media sat in the press benches for the brief hearing.

Most of the hearing was taken up with administrative matters until Bennell was remanded into custody until March 20 for a further hearing to take place.

Owen Edwards, prosecuting, told the court: "I have had an opportunity to speak to the complainant; at the moment he preserves his anonymity.''

Judge Roger Dutton reminded the press and members of the public in court that any identification of the alleged complainant "will be treated very seriously'' by the courts.

Bennell worked as a coach for Crewe, Manchester City, Stoke and junior teams in North-West England and the Midlands during his career in football.

