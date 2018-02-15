Copa Libertadores to have neutral site one-game final starting in 2019

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Adelaide United
3
0
FT
Perth Glory
Melbourne City FC
0
1
LIVE HT
Leicester City
Stoke City
12:30 PM UTC
Liverpool
West Ham United
3:00 PM UTC
Bayern Munich
Hertha Berlin
2:30 PM UTC
Watford
Everton
5:30 PM UTC
Real Madrid
Alavés
3:15 PM UTC
Toulouse
AS Monaco
4:00 PM UTC
Barcelona
Girona
7:45 PM UTC
Internazionale
Benevento
7:45 PM UTC
Copa Libertadores to have one-off final in '19

Copa Libertadores Associated Press
Read

Copa Lib qualifiers an underdog launchpad

Copa Libertadores Tim Vickery
Read
Nacional fans watch their team in action against Chapecoense in the Copa Libertadores.

Nacional punished for Chapecoense taunts

Copa Libertadores Associated Press
Read

Chapecoense out of the Copa Libertadores

Copa Libertadores
Read
Chapecoense players pose for a photo ahead of a Copa Libertadores match against Nacional.

Chape seek Nacional Copa Lib expulsion

Copa Libertadores Associated Press
Read
Nacional fans watch their team in action against Chapecoense in the Copa Libertadores.

Nacional sorry for Chape airplane gestures

Copa Libertadores ESPN staff
Read

Road production key in Copa qualifying

Copa Libertadores Tim Vickery
Read

Libertadores begins with clubs full of hope

Copa Libertadores Tim Vickery
Read
Gremio cannot afford to overlook Pachuca in their FIFA Club World Cup semifinal.

Titans to do battle in 2018 Libertadores

Copa Libertadores Tim Vickery
Read

Angulo's ban for cocaine upped to four years

Independiente del Valle Associated Press
Read

Real-bound Vinicius Jr. inspires Flamengo

Flamengo Dermot Corrigan
Read

Liga MX unlikely to return to Libertadores

Copa Libertadores Tom Marshall
Read
Gremio cannot afford to overlook Pachuca in their FIFA Club World Cup semifinal.

Gremio's masterful run to Copa Lib title

Copa Libertadores Tim Vickery
Read

Lanus needs to stage another epic fightback

Copa Libertadores Tim Vickery
Read
Neto

Chapecoense continue unbeaten run

Chapecoense Adriana Garcia
Read

Advantage Gremio in Copa Libertadores final

Copa Libertadores Tim Vickery
Read
LanúsLanús
GrêmioGrêmio
1
2
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 3
GrêmioGrêmio
LanúsLanús
1
0
FT
Leg 1
Gremio hired spy to film opponents - report

Grêmio ESPN staff
Read

Upstart Lanus look to surprise storied Gremio

Copa Libertadores Tim Vickery
Read
 By Associated Press
Copa Libertadores to have neutral site one-game final starting in 2019

The Copa Libertadores will mirror the UEFA Champions League in 2019.

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay -- South America's most prestigious club tournament will follow the European model in 2019 and have a single final match at a host city still to be chosen.

The main council of South America's football confederation, CONMEBOL, approved the change on Friday for the next edition of the Copa Libertadores.

Currently, the final of the tournament is played in two legs on Wednesday nights. The 2019 final will be played on a Saturday night.

"More than a match, this will be a great sporting, cultural and touristic event that will bring benefit to South American football, clubs and fans," CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez said in a statement.

CONMEBOL also said it will work with consultancy firm IMG & Perform to choose the host city for the 2019 final.

