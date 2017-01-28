Atletico Tucuman's tumultuous Copa Libertadores journey

Previous
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Montpellier
AS Monaco
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AS Roma
Fiorentina
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chiapas
América
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Atletico Tucuman

Tucuman's tumultuous Copa journey

Copa Libertadores Tim Vickery
Read

Independiente seek to repeat Copa Lib magic

Copa Libertadores Tim Vickery
Read
Deportivo Capiata

Capiata set to make Libertadores bow

Coap Libertadores Tim Vickery
Read
Copa Libertadores

Copa Libertadores gets new lease of life

Coap Libertadores Tim Vickery
Read
Andre-Pierre Gignac and Tigres are suffering from a Copa Libertadores hangover in Liga MX.

Liga MX worse off for Copa Lib exclusion

Liga MX Tom Marshall
Read
Santa Fe players celebrate

Copa Sudamericana's future in doubt

Copa Sudamericana Tim Vickery
Read
Atletico Nacional celebrate

Questions over Copa Libertadores changes

ESPN FC United Tim Vickery
Read
Jurgen Klopp Liverpool friendly vs Huddersfield Town

Trending: Klopp unsure on more signings

Latest ESPN staff
Read
Atletico Nacional celebrate

Powerful Nacional win the Copa Libertadores

Copa Libertadores Tim Vickery
Read
Miguel Borja of Colombia's Atletico Nacional celebrates scoring his side's second goal in a 2-1 win vs. Sao Paulo.

Can Nacional win the Copa Libertadores?

Coap Libertadores Tim Vickery
Read
Independiente del Valle vs. Atletico Nacional

All square in the Copa Libertadores final

Copa Libertadores Tim Vickery
Read
Pablo Repetto

Two games, one day for Copa Lib finalist

The Toe Poke ESPN Staff
Read
Luis Caicedo of Independiente del Valle celebrates after levelling the score vs. Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores.

Vickery: Independiente on brink of history

Copa Libertadores Tim Vickery
Read
Luis Caicedo of Independiente del Valle celebrates after levelling the score vs. Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores.

Vickery: Del Valle fairy tale rolls on vs. Boca

Copa Libertadores Tim Vickery
Read
Miguel Borja of Colombia's Atletico Nacional celebrates scoring his side's second goal in a 2-1 win vs. Sao Paulo.

Atletico, Borja deserved Copa Lib finalists

Copa Libertadores Tim Vickery
Read
Miguel Borja of Colombia's Atletico Nacional celebrates after scoring against Brazil's Sao Paulo FC.

Copa Lib second-leg semifinals preview

Copa Libertadores Tim Vickery
Read
Independiente del Valle player Bryan Cabezas celebrates after scoring to level the score vs. Boca Juniors.

Independiente del Valle continue to amaze

Copa Libertadores Tim Vickery
Read

Vickery: Independiente take aim at Boca, Tevez

Copa Libertadores Tim Vickery
Read
Independiente

Vickery: Independiente progress over Pumas

Copa Libertadores Tim Vickery
Read
Ismael Sosa

Pumas miss excellent chance to progress

Copa Libertadores Nayib Moran
Read
 By Tim Vickery
Share
Tweet
   

Atletico Tucuman's tumultuous Copa Libertadores journey

Atletico Tucuman
Atletico Tucuman are through to the next stage of the Copa Libertadores. But why are they wearing Argentina jerseys?

After waiting 115 years, Atletico Tucuman were late for the biggest game in the club's history.

From the northern provinces of Argentina, Tucuman are making their debut in the Copa Libertadores. A week ago, in front of their own fans in the first leg of the qualifying round, they drew 2-2 with El Nacional of Ecuador.

It was a disappointing result, putting a lot of pressure on the return game in Quito, 2,800 metres above sea level. The altitude is usually a problem for non-acclimated visitors, and Tucuman followed standard practice. They travelled to Guayaquil, at sea level on Ecuador's Pacific coast, with plans to fly up to Quito on the afternoon of the game. With the players less exposed to the conditions, the physiological thinking is that the altitude will then have less effect.

This is all very well -- as long as there are no delays. But Tucuman, who can perhaps claim inexperience, had not got the basics right. The paperwork for their flight to Quito was not in order and, in a continent still traumatised by the Chapecoense air disaster at the end of November, permission to fly was not granted.

El NacionalEl Nacional
Atlético TucumánAtlético Tucumán
0
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

The club had to rush around in a panic trying to fix up another flight, while the clock was ticking.

The game was supposed to kick off at 7.15 p.m. local time. Tucuman were nowhere to be seen. According to the regulations, a wait of 45 minutes is permissible.

After three quarters of an hour, there was still no sign of the Argentines. They reached Quito airport and sped to the stadium. CONMEBOL ignored the regulations and ordered the game to go ahead. El Nacional, under protest, agreed to play, and an hour and a half late, the game kicked off.

Tucuman, though, had not brought their kit. Fortunately for them, the South American Under-20 Championships is currently taking place, using that very stadium, the Atahualpa. Atletico Tucuman, then, took the field in the shirts of Argentina's Under-20 side -- which added an extra air of revenge to the proceedings.

On Saturday night, that same pitch had been the stage for Ecuador's Under-20s to win a convincing 3-0 victory over Argentina. Atletico Tucuman could now make history and avenge that result, against a club set up by Ecuador's armed forces which refuses to select foreign players.

The odds were clearly against an away win. Tucuman's preparation was, to say the least, some way short of ideal, and it was asking a great deal to go out and win in these conditions. But the Argentines had two things going for them.

The first was the weakness of the opposition. This was not the El Nacional side which had qualified for the Libertadores. A financial crisis meant that all the leading players had been sold, and some cut price replacements hurriedly signed. The home side, then, could boast neither individual quality nor team togetherness.

Moreover, the team had the call of history on their side. This could be their glorious day. A sizeable contingent of supporters had made their way up from the north of Argentina. Some had arrived in time to see the defeat of the Under-20 side on Saturday night. The little club from Tucuman could realize their destiny during those 90 minutes.

Star striker Fernando Zampedri had already missed a couple of chances when his big moment came. Just past the hour mark, left-back Fernando Evangelista went on the overlap, his cross lopped off a defender and Zampedri looped a header back across goal and nestled inside the post.

Thereafter, it was a case of Tucuman bringing everyone behind the ball and hanging on to their lead. So limited were El Nacional that they created just one chance in that final half hour. Right at the end, former international striker Felix Borja sent a bicycle kick just wide. Keeper Cristian Lucchetti would not have got there had it been on target. It was a shot worthy of a goal.

But Atletico Tucuman's gargantuan effort in such difficult circumstances paid off and was worthy of the prize -- qualification to the next stage.

And if it all ends for Tucuman in the next round against Junior of Colombia, then at least, after 115 years, the provincial Argentine club has written its name into Libertadores history.

But they might be well advised to sort out the paperwork for next week's flight to Barranquilla.

Tim Vickery covers South American football for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @Tim_Vickery.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.