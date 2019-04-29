Jonathan dos Santos injury with LA Galaxy won't threaten Gold Cup - sources

Gyasi Zardes and Federico Higuain scored to help Columbus end their three-game losing streak as Zlatan and LA were held to just three shots on target.

Jonathan dos Santos was taken off due to injury in the 41st minute of LA Galaxy's 3-1 loss to Columbus Crew on Wednesday, raising doubts about his availability for Mexico in the Gold Cup this summer, but sources have told ESPN FC that the injury isn't serious.

Dos Santos took a hit to his left hamstring during the game and felt a tightening in the muscle. He was then taken off as "precaution" to prevent any further aggravation.

The former Barcelona player will go for tests on Thursday to find out whether the midfielder will be available for Galaxy's clash against New York City on Saturday, although there's no major concern over the midfielder's availability for the Gold Cup.

The 29-year-old midfielder has become an important figure for Galaxy this season and is expected to play a leading role for Mexico at the Gold Cup under Gerardo "Tata" Martino, especially with reports suggesting Porto midfielder Hector Herrera could miss out.

The Galaxy sit in second place in the Western Conference, but has lost its last two games.