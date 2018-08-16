Sporting Kansas City stumble in CONCACAF Champions League against upstart Independiente

Club Atletico Independiente fended off Sporting Kansas City in the first leg of their quarterfinal.

Romeesh Ivey and Alexis Corpas scored goals as upstart Club Atletico Independiente beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 on Wednesday in La Chorrera, Panama, in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal.

CAI, in the competition for the first time, upset Toronto FC 5-1 on aggregate in the tournament's first round.

Ivey hammered home a shot from close to the penalty spot in the 39th minute after a pull-back pass from Omar Browne near the end line.

Ilie Sanchez leveled the game for Sporting KC in the 51st minute with a penalty kick, but CAI jumped back ahead eight minutes later. Corpas' shot from outside the penalty area sailed into the top left corner of the net beyond the leap of SKC goalie Adrian Zendejas.

The second leg will be played March 14 in Kansas City, Kansas.

In the night's late match, Atlanta United faced Monterrey in Guadalupe, Mexico.