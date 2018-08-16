Santos Laguna seize CONCACAF Champions League edge over New York Red Bulls
Goals shortly before and after halftime lifted Mexico's Santos Laguna to a 2-0 win over the New York Red Bulls on Tuesday in Harrison, New Jersey, in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal.
The second leg of the aggregate-goals series will be played March 12 at Torreon, Mexico.
Diego Valdes put Santos on top when he scored in the 42nd minute off an assist from Julio Furch, pounding a shot to the lower left corner from the top of the box. In the 48th minute, Furch doubled the lead from short range after a slick Santos passing sequence.
In the late CONCACAF Champions League game Tuesday night, the Houston Dynamo played host to the first leg of their quarterfinal with Mexico's Tigres.
