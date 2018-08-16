Previous
FC Porto
AS Roma
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester United
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Next

Santos Laguna seize CONCACAF Champions League edge over New York Red Bulls

Julio Furch watches his goal roll in to double Santos Laguna's lead over the New York Red Bulls.

Goals shortly before and after halftime lifted Mexico's Santos Laguna to a 2-0 win over the New York Red Bulls on Tuesday in Harrison, New Jersey, in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal.

The second leg of the aggregate-goals series will be played March 12 at Torreon, Mexico.

Diego Valdes put Santos on top when he scored in the 42nd minute off an assist from Julio Furch, pounding a shot to the lower left corner from the top of the box. In the 48th minute, Furch doubled the lead from short range after a slick Santos passing sequence.

In the late CONCACAF Champions League game Tuesday night, the Houston Dynamo played host to the first leg of their quarterfinal with Mexico's Tigres.

