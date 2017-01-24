Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City
Lazio
AC Milan
Eibar
Granada
Rio Ave
Maritimo
Newcastle Jets
Melbourne Victory
ESPN FC
Columbus Crew SC adds midfielder Artur on loan from Sao Paulo

Columbus Crew SC added Brazilian midfielder Artur on loan from Sao Paulo for the 2017 season on Monday.

Artur, 20, came up through the youth system at Bahia before moving to Sao Paulo, where he impressed in the under-20 squad, helping the team to the Copa Libertadores youth title.

He made four appearances for Sao Paulo's first team last season.

"Artur is a young, dynamic player who was a key contributor to a Sao Paulo FC program that is one of the most decorated in South America, winning trophies at the state, national and confederation level," Columbus coach Gregg Berhalter said in a statement.

"We are looking forward to his transition to Major League Soccer and expect him to be able to contribute on the field immediately."

Columbus just finished up its training camp in Brazil, which included a friendly against Sao Paulo.

"I'm very excited to go to Columbus," said Artur. "I want to go and become a champion because I like winning, but more than anything I want to help all of my teammates."

