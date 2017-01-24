Columbus Crew SC adds midfielder Artur on loan from Sao Paulo

Columbus Crew SC added Brazilian midfielder Artur on loan from Sao Paulo for the 2017 season on Monday.

Artur, 20, came up through the youth system at Bahia before moving to Sao Paulo, where he impressed in the under-20 squad, helping the team to the Copa Libertadores youth title.

He made four appearances for Sao Paulo's first team last season.

"We instantly saw the quality that he has and knew that he'd be able to strengthen our team." -Gregg highlights Artur's abilities. #CrewSC pic.twitter.com/e0nlV2DCtv - Columbus Crew SC (@ColumbusCrewSC) February 13, 2017

"Artur is a young, dynamic player who was a key contributor to a Sao Paulo FC program that is one of the most decorated in South America, winning trophies at the state, national and confederation level," Columbus coach Gregg Berhalter said in a statement.

"We are looking forward to his transition to Major League Soccer and expect him to be able to contribute on the field immediately."

Columbus just finished up its training camp in Brazil, which included a friendly against Sao Paulo.

"I'm very excited to go to Columbus," said Artur. "I want to go and become a champion because I like winning, but more than anything I want to help all of my teammates."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.