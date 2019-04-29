Previous
Valencia
Arsenal
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 3
Game Details
Chelsea
Eintracht Frankfurt
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Game Details
Next
Jonathan Lewis controls the ball during New York City's MLS match at Orlando City.

Rapids get U.S. midfielder Lewis from NYCFC

Colorado Rapids Jeff Carlisle
Rapids trade Feilhaber to SKC for Rwatubyaye

Transfers Jeff Carlisle
37 MLS goals in 90 seconds

MLS Highlights
Colorado RapidsColorado Rapids
Vancouver WhitecapsVancouver Whitecaps
2
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Whitecaps score late to beat winless Rapids

MLS Highlights
Montero beats Howard to put Whitecaps ahead

MLS Highlights
The Colorado Rapids have fired manager Anthony Hudson after a winless start to the 2019 season.

Rapids fire Hudson, name Casey interim manager

Colorado Rapids Jeff Carlisle
MLS Power Rankings: LAFC up top, Rapids still winless

Major League Soccer Jason Davis
Atlanta United FCAtlanta United FC
Colorado RapidsColorado Rapids
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Atlanta earn gritty win against the Rapids

MLS Highlights
Julian Gressel breaks the deadlock for Atlanta United

MLS Highlights
Pity Martinez reacts during Atlanta United's CONCACAF Champions League match against Herediano.

W2W4: Atlanta hosts fellow bottom feeders Colorado

Major League Soccer Arch Bell
Read
Chicago FireChicago Fire
Colorado RapidsColorado Rapids
4
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Fire extend Rapids' losing streak to 5

MLS Highlights
Nikolic scores in 3rd successive game for the Fire

Highlights
Colorado RapidsColorado Rapids
DC UnitedDC United
2
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights

United handle tame Rapids

Major League Soccer
Feilhaber taps in Colorado's first

Highlights
Inked - The story behind Tim Howard's tattoos

Major League Soccer
Andre Shinyashiki

Extreme weather forecast postpones Rapids, Sounders

Major League Soccer Reuters
Read
By Jeff Carlisle
Colorado Rapids acquire U.S. midfielder Jonathan Lewis from NYCFC

Colorado erased a two goal deficit in their first game since firing Anthony Hudson but still lost to Vancouver on a late goal from Andy Rose.

The Colorado Rapids have acquired U.S. international midfielder Jonathan Lewis from New York City FC.

Lewis, 21, moves to the Rapids in exchange for $650,000 in Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) for 2020, and an international roster spot in 2020, the team announced on Wednesday.

- Carlisle: Does MLS have a double standard problem with Ibra?

- Davis: Sebastian Lletget is the most interesting man in U.S. soccer

With Colorado winless in its first 10 matches this season, the team has embarked on a midseason makeover, with the Lewis move one of several general manager Padraig Smith has engineered.

The Rapids have also acquired defender Abdul Rwatubyaye, an international roster spot, an undisclosed draft pick and some form of allocation money as part of a deal that sent midfielder Benny Feilhaber to Sporting Kansas City, sources have told ESPN FC.

They have also obtained the services of defender Lalas Abubakar on a season-long loan from the Columbus Crew in exchange for $125,000 in TAM.

Lewis, 21, is the prize acquisition from that group given his upside.

He has made a quartet of substitute appearances for the U.S. men's national team earlier this year, and his talent is such that he can be a game-changer with his dribbling ability from a wing position.

But Lewis found it difficult to break into NYCFC's lineup during his two-plus seasons with the club.

He made 39 league, cup and playoff appearances with only 10 of those starts, scoring three goals. Now he will have the opportunity to get more consistent playing time on a team that is struggling.

Comments

