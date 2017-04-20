Previous
Barcelona
Juventus
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Home: 1/2  Draw: 4/1  Away: 11/2 
AS Monaco
Borussia Dortmund
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Home: 2/1  Draw: 16/5  Away: 6/5 
New England Revolution
San Jose Earthquakes
11:30 PM UTC
Home: 3/4  Draw: 5/2  Away: 15/4 
Guadalajara
Morelia
2:06 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Estudiantes La Plata
Atlético Nacional
10:30 PM UTC
Zamora
Deportes Iquique
12:00 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Independiente Santa Fe
Santos FC
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Libertad
Atlético MG
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Sporting Kansas CitySporting Kansas City
Colorado RapidsColorado Rapids
3
1
FT
Colorado Rapids' Nana Boateng out 8-10 weeks with broken back

Tim Howard has received a three-match ban for the Rapids after 'an altercation with fans,' the FC crew debate its validity.

Colorado Rapids midfielder Nana Boateng will miss an extended amount of time after suffering a lower back injury in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Real Salt Lake.

The team announced on Wednesday the former Manchester City man will miss 8-10 weeks with three fractured lumbar vertebrae. No surgery will be required.

Boateng landed hard on his back after challenging for a header with Real Salt Lake's RSL midfielder Luke Mulholland.

"This is unfortunate timing for Nana," Rapids sporting director Padraig Smith said. "He has acclimated quickly to the team and the altitude, and was beginning to show the talent and forward drive we identified when bringing him to the club."

Boateng has played in three matches thus far for Colorado. He has not scored a goal.

