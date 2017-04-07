James Collins, Andre Ayew help West Ham get necessary away point

Previous
US Pescara
Juventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tottenham Hotspur
AFC Bournemouth
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Everton
Burnley
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Sporting Gijón
Real Madrid
2
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Borussia Dortmund
Eintracht Frankfurt
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Southampton
Manchester City
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Atletico Madrid
Osasuna
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Sociedad
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Internazionale
AC Milan
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Chicago Fire
New England Revolution
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Columbus Crew SC
Toronto FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Portland Timbers
Sporting Kansas City
0
1
LIVE 79'
Game Details
Home: 16/1  Draw: 11/4  Away: 4/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Next

Collins helps West Ham get away point

West Ham Player Ratings Peter Thorne
Read

Much work remains for West Ham

Premier League Peter Thorne
Read

Kouyate sparks West Ham to crucial win

West Ham United Player Ratings Peter Thorne
Read

Slaven Bilic, West Ham flirting with relegation

West Ham United John Brewin
Read
West Ham full-back Sam Byram

West Ham let down by Byram, Masuaku

West Ham United Billy Blagg
Read

Arsenal boost top-four hopes vs. West Ham

The Match John Brewin
Read

Carroll scores but West Ham slip up at Hull

West Ham Player Ratings Peter Thorne
Read

What is your club's biggest question?

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Injury-hit West Ham need points at Hull

West Ham United Billy Blagg
Read
Wayne Rooney

What could Rooney offer West Ham?

West Ham United Peter Thorne
Read

West Ham can't recover from poor start

West Ham United Billy Blagg
Read

Chelsea grind out win without Hazard

The Match Liam Twomey
Read

Weekend Premier League Predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read
Andy Carroll

West Ham must have 'Leicester' dream

West Ham United Peter Thorne
Read

Transfer Rater: Isco to Manchester City

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
Andy Carroll

West Ham's season starting to drift

West Ham Player Ratings Peter Thorne
Read
Payet woe vs Monaco 170301

Payet reopens recent West Ham wounds

West Ham United Peter Thorne
Read

WWE star teaches Randolph

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Carroll, West Ham fight hard vs. Chelsea

West Ham Player Ratings Peter Thorne
Read

Ogden: Chelsea hold nerve at West Ham

The Match Mark Ogden
Read
 By Peter Thorne
Share
Tweet
   

James Collins, Andre Ayew help West Ham get necessary away point

Fabio Borini's 90th-minute goal forced the draw and earned Sunderland a massive point as they battle relegation.
Slaven Bilic admits a draw was a fair result, but thinks they should have been more lethal when leading by two goals.

West Ham took an important point from the Stadium of Light, holding Sunderland to a 2-2 draw in an entertaining game.

Sunderland had failed to score in their past seven matches and it was inevitable that the Hammers -- always the most generous of opponents -- would give the home side their first goal in 700 minutes. Fortunately for Slaven Bilic's men, Wahib Khazri's wind-assisted corner that drifted straight into the Hammers' goal came after Andre Ayew had poked the visitors ahead after five minutes.

The home crowd got fully behind their side as the Black Cats put up a spirited performance, but it wasn't enough to stop their team going behind again a minute into the second half. Robert Snodgrass used the swirling wind in much the same manner as Khazri had done in the first, with James Collins heading in from close range.

Billy Jones suffered a sickening head injury in a shoulder clash with Arthur Masuaku in the closing moments of the game. The right-back was stretchered off, allowing Fabio Borini on as a substitute. Borini inevitably struck the late equaliser, giving the roaring crowd hope in the added injury time. Although West Ham held firm for once, the team added to the pressure by going down to 10 men when Sam Byram was sent off in the 95th minute.

West Ham are almost certainly safe now, but this match showed why this has been such a nervous season for all Hammers fans.

SunderlandSunderland
West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Positives

The Hammers withheld the pressure, as Sunderland pressed late, and looked dangerous when going forward despite being without key man Michail Antonio following his season-ending injury.

Negatives

More points thrown away from a winning position -- that's 22 for the season -- and the Hammers have also conceded more goals than the almost-certainly doomed Sunderland. Bilic has much work to do at season's end.

Manager rating out of 10:

7 -- Bilic is correct in stating that there is still work to do to be mathematically certain of Premier League football next season, but the manager needs to start drawing up a list of players he needs for next season now.

Player ratings (1-10; 10=best; players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating):

GK Darren Randolph, 4 -- The Irish keeper could perhaps rightly claim he was impeded by Victor Anichebe on Khazri's goal, but his flap on Darron Gibson's hopeful punt in the closing seconds was unforgivable. Cost his side two extra points.

DF Sam Byram, 5 -- Did well defensively for the most part but let himself down by getting a yellow card for a silly pull on Anichebe. He then saw red for a bad foul on Adnan Januzaj deep into injury time. It could have cost his side the game.

DF Jose Fonte, 7 -- The Portuguese defender did well for the second game in a row and managed some useful blocks.

DF James Collins, 8 -- Sound defensively and came up for a headed glance of a goal early in the second half, too.

DF Arthur Masuaku, 8 -- Another good performance from Masuaku suggests that Aaron Cresswell might have to wait to get his place back.

James Collins played well in the back and headed in a crucial score early in the second half.

MF Cheikhou Kouyate, 7 -- Strong in the centre of the midfield but gave the ball away too much to earn top ratings.

MF Edimilson Fernandes, 6 -- Replaced the suspended Mark Noble on his 21st birthday. Looked bright early on but faded later.

MF Manuel Lanzini, 6 -- Another player who started well but faded later. Sunderland did well to stop the Argentinian, though.

MF Robert Snodgrass, 5 -- Had a good corner to produce West Ham's second goal but still nowhere near convincing.

FW Andre Ayew, 7 - Tallied a poacher's goal after five minutes when Andy Carroll's mis-hit shot came to him. Ayew caused some problems to Sunderland in the first half but became less of a threat later. Frustratingly, Bilic doesn't seem to be able to get 90 minutes from the Ghanaian.

FW Andy Carroll, 7 -- Carroll inevitably won most of the aerial battles and his threat was enough, although there was little real end product.

Substitutes

Havard Nordtveit, N/R -- On for Snodgrass on 81 minutes, but didn't really show much in what was largely a defensive game after his arrival.

Jonathan Calleri, N/R -- If nothing else, Calleri can claim he got some game time 10 minutes after the scheduled end of the match. Introduced for Ayew in what was just a bit of time-wasting as the Hammers held out.

Peter Thorne, aka Billy Blagg (@BillyBlaggEsq), is ESPN FC's West Ham blogger.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.