West Ham aim to reel in West Brom for title of Prem's 'Best of the Rest'

Slaven Bilic says a return to the England national team would give Andy Carroll a major boost in confidence.

West Ham face West Bromwich Albion at the London Stadium on Saturday, attempting to catch the Midlands team who currently top the Best of the Rest table that sits outside the top seven of the Premier League.

As if to prove that the Prem consists of two tiers, West Ham confidently brushed aside Southampton 3-1 at St Mary's last weekend just three days after being dismantled at home by Manchester City in a 4-0 rout. The latter result had brought into question Slaven Bilic's position as manager in some quarters, while angering many fans for the team's seeming lack of application. Days later however, the same people were being feted as the Hammers confidently moved up to ninth place in the table. It's no wonder owners, managers and players get confused.

With the usual Champions League chasers occupying the top six places and a rejuvenated Everton sitting in seventh a full nine points ahead of West Ham, all that can be hoped for is to catch West Brom and try to retain the top spot outside the European hopefuls. A win for the East Londoners will bring Tony Pulis's team to within two points, a situation that looked decidedly unlikely early in December when a relegation battle looked the more likely scenario.

To further complicate matters, should the Hammers beat West Brom, the London Stadium would have seen six wins against five defeats with the rest drawn. Despite the negative talk about Stratford, it was never unusual for the Hammers to lose at least half a dozen home games at the Boleyn even in a good season. So, while hardly a fortress, there are indications that the team are finding it easier -- Manchester City notwithstanding -- to play on the larger pitch.

Following the visit from the Baggies, the manager and players will take the opportunity of a blank FA Cup weekend and undertake some warm-weather training in Dubai. It's long been a debate in English football as to whether or not a break is beneficial to a team -- arguments can be made both ways -- but, on their return, the Hammers will face Watford at Vicarage Road in another chance to open up a mid-table gap. The season then moves into March and the run down to the campaign end, a time when form usually becomes harder to predict.

Despite the many lows of the 2016-17 campaign, the general feeling around the club will be positive if they finish in the top half of the table. After last season's attacking Dimitri Payet-led treat, it's true that better things were expected, but as the France international's petulance showed only too clearly, nothing is certain in football. In fact, if someone had predicted Payet would leave West Ham during the season, most would have predicted a bigger struggle. As it is, despite some abysmal performances and embarrassing defeats, the team have rallied well.

Having said all that, a Pulis-led side is always one that West Ham will often struggle against and nothing can be considered certain on Saturday. Former West Brom star Alistair Robertson has been quoted this week as having no doubt that Pulis has the best side since his own days in the old Football League Division One. The highly rated defender and Baggies legend has even praised the team's brand of attractive football -- something Pulis has never been acknowledged for.

Bilic will be confident in his own players though. Andy Carroll has come through another early-season injury to find himself in England contention again, although most Hammers fans will be glad if he's never picked for the national side given his injury record. There's little doubt, Carroll's current form is worrying all but the best defences and Craig Dawson will have his work cut out to keep the big Geordie quiet.

Peter Thorne, aka Billy Blagg (@BillyBlaggEsq), is ESPN FC's West Ham blogger.