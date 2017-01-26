Previous
Chelsea
Arsenal
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Hull City
Liverpool
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Tottenham Hotspur
Middlesbrough
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Bayern Munich
Schalke 04
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Dijon FCO
Paris Saint-Germain
1
3
FT
Game Details
Morelia
América
0
2
FT
Game Details
Next

 By Peter Thorne
Pedro Obiang on song as West Ham makes light work of Southampton

Manolo Gabbiadini's debut goal was the only highlight for Southampton after their 3-1 defeat to West Ham.
West Ham boss Slaven Bilic is glad to bounce back with a convincing 3-1 win after being thumped by Man City last match.

West Ham bounced back well from their midweek mauling by Manchester City, showing character and application in putting a bad result quickly behind them.

The 3-1 win at Southampton's St Mary's Stadium was a perfect response.

Andy Carroll's neat finish came just minutes after Southampton's new signing Manolo Gabbiadini had opened the scoring, with the Hammers defence claiming -- not unreasonably -- an offside decision.

With Pedro Obiang scoring his first goal for the club just before half-time, and Mark Noble claiming a third from a free kick after 53 minutes, this was as comfortable an away win as could be hoped for.

Southampton rarely threatened, although Gabbiadini could have had a better day had he taken advantage of some poor West Ham defending.

Positives

The team and manager suffered severe criticism as they lost 4-0 at home in midweek and a positive result on the road just three days later was more than could be hoped for.

Negatives

Southampton offered little threat, but that was just as well as the Hammers defence looked unsure at times.

Manager rating out of 10

7 -- With Sam Byram out injured, Slaven Bilic played Cheikhou Kouyate at right-back in a 4-4-2 formation that saw his team take good advantage of a Southampton side with some injuries and one eye on a cup final.

SouthamptonSouthampton
West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
1
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Player ratings (1-10; 10=best; players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Darren Randolph, 6 -- Made some comfortable saves but wasn't really tested too much. Gabbiadini's hard shot looked to have bamboozled the Irish keeper but, as the Italian striker looked suspiciously offside, the Hammers stopper can be forgiven.

DF Cheikhou Kouyate, 5 -- A welcome return for Kouyate; the team have missed his presence while he's been away at the African Cup of Nations. As so often happens though, the Senegal international looked jaded by his travels and one poor header should have given Gabbiadini his second goal. Was replaced late on by James Collins.

DF Winston Reid, 6 -- Looked unusually uncertain against Gabbiadini at times, but stuck to the task.

DF Jose Fonte, 6 -- A successful return to St. Mary's for the former Southampton defender. The Portugal international will be more pleased to put the nightmare of his midweek debut behind him however. Was partly at fault for the Saints goal but was pretty solid after.

DF Aaron Cresswell, 7 -- Got forward well and showed some nice touches with Robert Snodgrass on the left.

MF Sofiane Feghouli, 6 -- A better display than midweek but still annoying inconsistent.

MF Mark Noble, 7 -- A good performance from the captain, who worked hard and claimed a goal. That may be chalked off by the Dubious Goals Committee, but Noble deserved the strike to add to his season's tally.

MF Pedro Obiang, 8 -- After a few indifferent displays, Obiang was back to his best against Southampton and even scored, while also providing an assist for Andy Carroll.

MF Robert Snodgrass, 7 -- An encouraging start for the player who joined in the transfer window. Supporters will take well to the hard-working midfielder who offered plenty of threat on the left.

FW Michail Antonio, 5 -- A quiet day for Antonio on his return to one of his old clubs.

FW Andy Carroll, 7 -- Another goal in another impressive display -- there's even talk of an England recall again. Supporters are just happy to see him remain injury free.

West Ham bounced back well from their Man City defeat, with Pedro Obiang, centre, particularly impressing.

Substitutes

DF James Collins, N/R -- On for Kouyate after 71 minutes, Collins did his usual solid job.

FW Manuel Lanzini, 6 -- Replaced Carroll after 56 minutes and did enough to keep Southampton quiet.

MF Jonathan Calleri, N/R -- A substitute for Feghouli after 91 minutes to waste some time.

Peter Thorne, aka Billy Blagg (@BillyBlaggEsq), is ESPN FC's West Ham blogger.

Comments

