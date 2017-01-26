West Ham need an immediate response after Man City mauling

West Ham were pummeled by Pep Guardiola's side on Wednesday.

West Ham's shocking performance at home against Manchester City has cast doubts again over Slaven Bilic's long-term future as manager.

Fairly or not, the former Croatia coach has taken much of the brunt of the criticism following the 4-0 home thrashing by Pep Guardiola's men on Wednesday. It wasn't just the defeat that rankled; rather it was the way the team capitulated, a carbon-copy of the 5-0 FA Cup drubbing at the beginning of January.

Those who like to see their football in a more technical fashion have pointed out that the larger pitch at the London Stadium actually helps a team like City. With a wealth of attacking firepower at his disposal, Guardiola was able to pull the Hammers apart on both flanks while striking in the spaces in front of the porous home defence.

Jose Fonte looked shell-shocked on his debut and neither full-back was able to cope with the thrusting runs of Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling. As Aaron Creswell and Sam Byram chased shadows, Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva revelled in the spaces created and the Hammers simply couldn't cope. Many fans -- particularly those still griping over the move from the Boleyn -- can quite rightly point out that at least on the Green Street pitch, the Hammers could gain some advantage in crowding out a team like City.

Other supporters chose to see the lack of application and tactical nous in another way, also accurately stating that the 'Hammered' headline gets an outing at least once a season. Nobody expects the Hammers to compete with City in terms of player strength or squad depth, but all too often teams from the East End show a strange reluctance to battle. Sadly, it means defeats like those on Wednesday night have been too often seen by those who have followed the Claret and Blue over the years.

The fact is, over many decades West Ham have consistently failed to identify problem areas in the squad and deal with them in a timely and sensible manner. In the transfer market, the club have all too often been tardy at best and inept at worst in identifying players who will be a good fit for the club.

A glance at any list of purchased players over the past 20-30 years shows an alarming number of poor buys, usually falling into the category of the club trying to be bigger than they actually are. Huge transfer fees and salaries are often paid out to seasoned performers past their best, while promising youngsters move on before they have been given an opportunity to show what they can do.

Claude Puel looks for his Southampton side to bounce back from a defeat to Swansea with a strong showing against West Ham.

A fine example is currently frustrating the home crowd at the London Stadium. In 2014, Sam Allardyce took Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson on loan while he sought a to buy a right-back; a position the club had struggled with for many years. Former Leeds player Sam Byram was purchased as "one for the future" by Slaven Bilic in 2015, but quickly found himself thrust into the first team when Jenkinson, in his second loan spell, got a season-ending injury. Byram initially looked at home and impressed with some mature displays, but was left out when James Tomkins deputised -- more than adequately -- in the position.

At the beginning of this season, while the club still sought a right-back, Tomkins was surprisingly sold to Crystal Palace while Byram was suddenly seemingly identified as not being good enough. Alvaro Arbeloa -- a World Cup winner no less -- was drafted in for a season, barely featured, was said to have fallen out with Bilic, with the club desperately trying to get the former Real Madrid player off the books in January. Now, with the transfer window closed and no suitable option found, Byram is suddenly first choice. Yet within days, a list of summer targets has emerged. Nobody in East London is holding their breath.

Meanwhile, this Saturday, the shell-shocked Hammers travel to Southampton with Bilic expecting an immediate response to the mid-week mauling. The Saints have one eye on the EFL Cup final and Fonte will be keen to put his poor performance against City behind him and will relish the opportunity to get one over on the club he left for £6 million a few weeks back.

West Ham often struggle at St Mary's, however, and the fact of the matter is nobody knows which Hammers team will turn up. A lot of players performed poorly against City though and pride will be at stake. Expect, if nothing else, a more impassioned display.

Peter Thorne, aka Billy Blagg (@BillyBlaggEsq), is ESPN FC's West Ham blogger.