Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
4
0
FT
Game Details
Swansea City
Arsenal
0
4
FT
Game Details
Leicester City
Chelsea
0
3
FT
Game Details
Barcelona
Las Palmas
5
0
FT
Game Details
Atletico Madrid
Real Betis
1
0
FT
Game Details
Internazionale
Chievo Verona
3
1
FT
Game Details
Stade Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain
0
1
FT
Game Details
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
1
1
FT
Game Details
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
1
1
FT
Game Details
 By Peter Thorne
Andy Carroll's wonder goal steals the show as West Ham roll Crystal Palace

Andy Carroll scored a goal for the ages as West Ham rebounded with a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.
Slaven Bilic praises not only his squad, but the fans, for urging them on to a commanding 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

West Ham eased to a convincing 3-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace at the London Stadium on Saturday as supporters made their feelings known about wantaway Dimitri Payet. Creating an excellent atmosphere that prompted a lively response from the players, Payet's claim that he didn't want to play for the club anymore actually worked as a catalyst for supporters who gave their side some vociferous support.

Goals From Sofiane Feghouli, Andy Carroll and Manuel Lanzini made it a comfortable second half for the Hammers after a dull first 45 minutes. Michail Antonio provided the assist for the first goal before Carroll set the stadium alight with an overhead scissor kick of outstanding quality. Lanzini completed the scoring with a late one-on-one with Palace keeper Wayne Hennessey.

Following the heavy FA Cup defeat to Manchester City, Slaven Bilic did well to galvanise his players, making it an uncomfortable day for Sam Allardyce as he returned to his old club. The Hammers' old manager will rue an early missed chance by ex-Hammer James Tomkins who saw a shot roll agonisingly wide.

Positives

A stunning riposte to the Payet farce; the team looked as if they were responding specifically to the negative morale generated by the wantaway French international. Proof that, in football, it is more about a team ethic than individuals.

Negatives

The club still need to address several issues in the transfer window and there's little sign they are any closer to getting their men.

Manager rating out of 10

8 -- It's been a good week for Bilic. The Croat dealt with the shock news about Payet with honesty and aplomb. The win against Palace proved he has the rest of the squad behind him.

Player ratings (1-10; 10=best; players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating):

GK Darren Randolph, 6 -- Made a good save from Yohan Cabaye in the first half but had little else to do.

DF James Collins, 7 -- Back in the starting lineup after injury, Collins helped snuff out any threat from Palace's forwards.

DF Winston Reid, 7 -- Kept Christian Benteke quiet all game in an assured display.

DF Angelo Ogbonna, 5 -- Bilic's decision to switch to a 4-4-2 meant that the Italian was sacrificed for right-back Sam Byram at half-time.

DF Aaron Cresswell, 7 -- Linked up well with Antonio and provided an outlet at every opportunity.

Andy Carroll scores with a bicycle kick in the victory over Crystal Palace.
Andy Carroll's sensational overhead stole the show as West Ham dominated Crystal Palace in a 3-0 win.

MF Pedro Obiang, 7 -- As committed as ever and needed to be as he helped to cover some poor play by Mark Noble.

MF Mark Noble, 5 -- Although the captain worked hard for the cause there were too many poor decisions. Noble's yellow card came about due to his own mistake with another misplaced pass.

MF Michail Antonio, 9 -- Three assists in a marauding display made all the more remarkable because the player was in bed with flu 24 hours before. A lesson on desire and passion that certain players would do well to note.

MF Manuel Lanzini, 7 -- A breakaway goal late in the game topped a good display for a player that Bilic needs to step up now Payet looks to be on his way out.

MF Sofiane Feghouli, 7 -- Starting to find his feet at the London Stadium and the fans are beginning to warm to him too.

FW Andy Carroll, 9 -- An absolutely stunning goal to settle the Hammers after they had taken the lead. A Goal of the Season contender to rival Payet's solo effort against Middlesbrough earlier this season. Wonder which one the fans will vote for?

Substitutes

DF Sam Byram, 6 -- Came on for Ogbonna at half-time and made a good impression.

MF Edimilson Fernandes, N/R -- Replaced Lanzini after the Argentine had been booked for celebrating his 87th-minute goal.

MF Ashley Fletcher, N/R -- On for Antonio after 89 minutes to waste a bit of time.

Peter Thorne, aka Billy Blagg (@BillyBlaggEsq), is ESPN FC's West Ham blogger.

Comments

