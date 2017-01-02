West Ham woes could lead the club into a relegation dogfight

Former West Ham goalkeeper Shaka Hislop says West Ham would be best suited to let Dimitri Payet leave.

Out of both cups barely a day after the Christmas decorations came down, West Ham United's sole aim for the coming months is to ensure that the arrival of spring doesn't see the club in a relegation dogfight. However, with little cohesion in the team, confidence low and no sign of any boost in the transfer window, that may prove difficult.

So far, the Hammers' efforts to add some much needed strength to their midfield and forward line has become depressingly familiar. The stories of Slaven Bilic coming in with a strong bid for a player only to be told his figure is £5 million plus short of the minimum valuation, is a replica to what happened last summer. Back then, the club were forced into a series of loan deals and below-par signings that left fans frustrated and angry. There's a nagging feeling, the same is about to happen.

West Ham United West Ham United Crystal Palace Crystal Palace 3:00 PM UTC Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Apart from the boost to morale a new signing brings, the Hammers desperately need to get supporters back onside. Following the humiliating capitulation to Manchester City in the 5-0 cup drubbing, fans have taken to social media to vent their fury with, inevitably, the new stadium bearing the brunt of all the ire.

News about Dimitri Payet notwithstanding, the fact remains that, whatever the issues with settling into the vast expanse of the London Stadium, most of the problems are in the dressing room and training ground and have been around for some time.

The Hammers lack of a decent right-back has been evident for several seasons and, as the two loan periods for Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson proved, the problem was highlighted halfway through the tenure of Sam Allardyce. In fact, it had existed before then and most can point to a weakness there going back to Gianfranco Zola's time at the helm.

Similarly, the issues involved in relying solely on Andy Carroll for firepower were fully highlighted over the festive period. Unplayable against Swansea on Boxing Day in a 4-1 win, the big striker had little to work with against either Manchester club in the first two matches of 2017. It's all very well, questions being asked at Sunderland about the availability of Jermain Defoe, but the very fact the club are even thinking of recruiting their former star after all this time says much about the mentality of the club. After all, if Defoe can provide goals -- and he usually does -- why was he not chased when he left Spurs?

West Ham United must be careful not to get sucked into a relegation dogfight.

As if to underline the strange undercurrent that has run through West Ham for decades, the club have again been bidding for Hull City's Robert Snodgrass. The Hammers were first linked to the Scottish International when he left Leeds for Norwich, yet for some unfathomable reason, the club felt the need to scour world football for better options, only to return once again to a player they could easily have secured a few years back.

To add to the woes currently being heaped onto Stratford's new tenants, this Saturday sees the return of Allardyce with his Crystal Palace side. The former England boss hasn't had time to stamp his mark fully on his new club yet, bet few doubt he will manage it. He has a good track record of doing so.

Perhaps, Bilic will wave away the current feeling of doubt and desperation that is permeating the club but, in much the same way as they perennially struggle with transfers, the Hammers so often seem to have to hit rock bottom before rising. In a season where both Hull and Swansea look as if they will struggle to stay up, a number of clubs could be battling to avoid the other spot. Both East and South London clubs should have the talent to be able to stave off relegation eventually. But don't be surprised, if the Hammers' problems continue for a few more weeks and, even less shocked, if "Big Sam" doesn't fashion some sort of performance against his old side to aggravate fans even further.

Peter Thorne, aka Billy Blagg (@BillyBlaggEsq), is ESPN FC's West Ham blogger.