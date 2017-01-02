West Ham won't be bullied into selling wantaway Dimitri Payet on the cheap

Former West Ham goalkeeper Shaka Hislop says West Ham would be best suited to let Dimitri Payet leave.

The news that Dimitri Payet "doesn't want to play for" West Ham anymore doesn't really come as much of a surprise to anyone.

Hammers fans particularly have had to endure some worrying body language to go with an alarming lack of application this season. In fact, the midfielder has looked elsewhere almost from the moment he touched down on English soil following his Euro 2016 exploits.

There's been a nagging sense that this would come about after the Frenchman broke back into the national team in time for last summer's European Championship. Once Payet had made his mark in front of millions on home soil, in the same way he'd stamped his class with some sparkling displays for his East London fans, the inevitable question arose: how long can West Ham hang onto the talismanic midfielder?

However, with the best record in world football in terms of creating chances, the main puzzle might not be about how long Payet stayed but rather, how did he end up in East London in the first place?

With an enviable record that dwarfed the contributions of the accepted world greats such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, it's long been a conundrum as to why Payet's national team were so unsure of his talents. Of course, there were the inevitable rumours about temperament, failure to bond well with teammates and coaching reports that indicated an unwillingness to work when things were going against him. Looking at home in Green Street if not Stratford, those rumours looked as unsubstantiated as they sounded.

Similarly, it looked odd how, at club level, Payet had flown under the radar for so long. West Ham did well spotting an opportunity perhaps, but many top clubs had scouted Payet but were unwilling to risk a bid. The Frenchman had tried to force a transfer through at Saint-Etienne too. Perhaps this suggested a difficult club man? Not that any of that mattered once Payet made his debut at Upton Park; the home crowd immediately took to the attacking midfielder.

Last season's joyous displays have been noticeable by their absence however, and Payet's main contribution this campaign has been the reputation that demands the player be closely marked even when he wasn't doing anything. Even that tactic wore thin by New Year and Slaven Bilic noticeably dropped the midfielder for the important third-round FA cup tie against Manchester City. Bringing on the player with the team already four down was really a curt jibe to Payet and this may have contributed to his desire to move.

Dimitri Payet's West Ham legacy has become tarnished after the Frenchman said he no longer wished to play for the club.

The brutal truth though is that although West Ham inevitably fell short of a Champions League place last season, the poor finish that cost the club an assured Europa League berth probably meant Payet was never going to stay. A relatively late developer, Payet wants to play Champions League football and probably hopes to be doing it for one of Europe's elite clubs. For all the passion and desire of the fans, West Ham fall well short of that.

As many former players have discovered in the past however, a lack of consistent success in no way makes the club's fans think less of their club. A belief in "family" solidarity runs deep in the East End. Playing with passion, honour and honesty -- doing things "the right way" -- are considered vital personal traits.

Outsiders may think West Ham need Payet more than he needs them, but this lack of professionalism will not be tolerated. Refusing to play for the club is an appalling error of judgement; it goes against the very ethos of sport and will do the player no good at all in his career. Perhaps now we see why the queue for Payet's undoubted skills wasn't as long as might be expected.

The question now is where do things go from here? Bilic is obviously frustrated and the club will be angry after agreeing a new contract with a substantial salary last season to keep Payet, but these situations usually only resolve themselves one way. It's almost impossible to believe the club won't sell the Frenchman if they can get £30 million for him.

One thing may come as a surprise, though: West Ham's move to the London Stadium may have upset a lot of fans, but the club can now operate at a higher level than before financially. Don't expect the player to leave on his own terms.

The fact that the only reported solid bid has come from Payet's former club Marseille means that if the Hammers sell, they won't come face to face with their former employee, which the board will surely see as good business. Things might get messy if a bid comes from across London from Arsenal however but, if it does, don't expect the Hammers to let Payet go cheaply. Any local transfer will surely involve Bilic demanding at least two quality players in return to fill some problem areas.

Payet may want to avoid this choice, however. He can never return to East London with his head held high.

Peter Thorne, aka Billy Blagg (@BillyBlaggEsq), is ESPN FC's West Ham blogger.