Bilic and his players have no answers as West Ham are hammered

It was a nice to forget for West Ham, whose FA Cup run ended almost as soon as it began.

West Ham slumped out of the FA Cup following a humiliating 5-0 home defeat against a rampant Manchester City. After Yaya Toure opened the scoring with a disputed penalty, the Hammers faded and, while the visiting fans did "the Poznan" -- turning their backs on play -- West Ham fans did their own version, leaving the stadium in droves.

The London Stadium fans witnessed another gutless, guileless performance from players, who offered nothing to warm supporters on a bitterly cold night; only Winston Reid stopped the game from becoming even more of an embarrassment.

West Ham United West Ham United Manchester City Manchester City 0 5 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Positives

At least the Hammers went out to a top side playing superlative football; there was precious little else to get enthused about. Perhaps the cliche about "concentrating on avoiding relegation" might be appropriate here.

Negatives

Playing at home and out of the FA Cup at the first hurdle is bad enough; the lack of application and tactical nous was more depressing.

Manager rating out of 10

5 -- Bilic apparently believed he saw something in August's 3-1 Premier League defeat at the Etihad Stadium, which he could utilise against Pep Guardiola's men. He was sadly mistaken and will have to work hard to restore confidence after this debacle.

Player ratings (1-10; 10=best; players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating):

GK Adrian, 5 -- Once the No. 1 goalkeeper, now the cup specialist might not play again this season. Could do nothing about the goals he conceded but that is likely to be scant consolation.

DF Havard Nordtveit, 4 -- Started brightly but suffered as City hit their stride with some flowing football and simply couldn't deal with Raheem Sterling. Nordtveit scored an own goal but could do little about it.

DF Winston Reid, 7 -- Was the home side's best player; without him City may have hit double figures.

DF Angelo Ogbonna, 4 -- Unlucky to give away the penalty that led to City's first goal, perhaps, but the decision making that forces referees to think about those challenges is constantly a worry.

DF Aaron Cresswell, 5 -- Like the rest of his colleagues, Cresswell was overrun defensively and couldn't get forward at all.

MF Pedro Obiang, 5 -- When even Obiang looks jaded then you know there are problems. The Spaniard did his best but had no support anywhere.

MF Edimilson Fernandes, 4 -- Replacing Cheikhou Kouyate, who is at the African Nations Cup, Fernandes was swamped in midfield.

MF Michail Antonio, 6 -- Worked hard and was West Ham's only threat going forward.

MF Manuel Lanzini, 5 -- Lots of enthusiasm but simply didn't contribute enough. Made way as part of a double substitution just under the hour.

MF Sofiane Feghouli, 5 -- Given a reprieve after his red card against Manchester United was rescinded, Feghouli initially looked bright but, after he missed an open goal at 1-0, his general play dipped.

FW Andy Carroll, 4 -- Contributed nothing, although it could be argued he was given nothing to work with. Replaced after 59 minutes

Substitutes

MF Dimitri Payet, 5 -- Difficult to see why the French International was risked when the Hammers were 4-0 down. Presumably Bilic thought he was sending a message, but what that was is not entirely clear.

MF Mark Noble, 4 -- The captain has been carrying a knock so a run out for 30 minutes made some sense in that respect. In match terms, though, his introduction meant little.

FW Ashley Fletcher, NR -- Offered his usual enthusiastic running but little else.

Peter Thorne, aka Billy Blagg (@BillyBlaggEsq), is ESPN FC's West Ham blogger.