Summer signings demonstrating that West Ham's 2016 was a wasted window

The FC guys give their take on Sofiane Feghouli's first-half sending off in West Ham's 2-0 loss against Manchester United.

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic says if anything, Man United's Phil Jones should've been given a red card, not Sofiane Feghouli.

It is worst spenders against biggest buyers. The first statement is an opinion, the second a fact. Yet when West Ham host Manchester City on Friday, it is fitting it is during the January transfer window. In different ways, they are defined by their summer recruitment. City spent £165 million, as well as hiring Pep Guardiola. West Ham tried to demonstrate their own ambition.

If the intention was to take a team who threatened to qualify for the Champions League last season to the next level, it has backfired. West Ham finished seventh in May. They are 14th now. Meanwhile, in two of their league wins Slaven Bilic has named a starting XI comprising solely of players who were at Upton Park last season. It is all the more remarkable as West Ham's arrivals numbered a dozen and if Manuel Lanzini, a loan signing in 2015 and a permanent recruit in 2016, straddles the categories of the old and the new, the Argentinian delivered more when he was a temporary addition.

He is a reason why none of West Ham's dodgy dozen can be deemed a success. While Hull, Leicester and Swansea have little to show for their summer spending, what sets West Ham apart is the sheer scale of the recruitment drive. It is rare to bring in 12 players without at least one being a bona-fide success.

Especially as the Hammers had forged a reputation as savvy buyers. Their 2014 yielded Aaron Cresswell, Cheikhou Kouyate and Diafra Sakho, fine additions all. They fared still better in 2015, bringing in Dimitri Payet, Michail Antonio, Angelo Ogbonna, Pedro Obiang, Darren Randolph and the loaned Lanzini. Then came 2016. Here's how last summer's recruits have fared in the Premier League through the first five months of the season:

Edimilson Fernandes (£5.5m): 393 minutes played

Ashley Fletcher (£750,000): 300 minutes played

Andre Ayew (£20.5m): 502 minutes played

Manuel Lanzini (£9.4m): 1,152 minutes played

Toni Martinez (£2.4m): 0 minutes played

Quina (undisclosed): 0 minutes played

Havard Nordtveit (free): 677 minutes played

Alvaro Arbeloa (free): 256 minutes played

Sofiane Feghouli (free): 177 minutes played

Jonathan Calleri (loan): 130 minutes played

Gokhan Tore (loan): 239 minutes played

Simone Zaza (£5m loan fee): 460 minutes played

Arthur Masuaku (£6.2m): 527 minutes played

Simone Zaza's short time at West Ham has been little short of a nightmare for the Italian.

Perhaps the eventual verdict will be kinder than the current analysis. Arguably the three worst arrivals -- Zaza, Calleri and Tore -- were borrowed not bought. The damage could be mitigated by their departures. Four youngsters -- Martinez, Quina, Fernandes and Fletcher -- could prove astute buys in the long term. The 21-year-old forward Fletcher scored a fine fashion at his former club Manchester United in the EFL Cup and, though that it is his lone goal, he was cheap and a justifiable gamble. The 20-year-old Swiss Fernandes is entertaining and adaptable. He has been involved regularly. His unpredictability could endear him to crowds, if perhaps not teammates. Meanwhile, the club-record-buy Ayew was unfortunate to be injured 35 minutes into his debut. If he replicates his Swansea form, he should be a match-winner.

Yet on the debit side, Lanzini, for all his talent, has only scored once in open play. Feghouli's recruitment seemed a coup but he has started a solitary Premier League game and only lasted 15 minutes then, even if he was unfortunate to fall victim to Mike Dean's absolute certainty in his own flawed judgment when sent off against Manchester United. Nordtveit's Hammers career seemed summed up when, brought on to protect a lead against Tottenham, he slid in on Son Heung-Min to concede a penalty and help transform victory into defeat. The Norwegian's availability on a free transfer meant his arrival was a worthwhile gamble, yet he seems the definition of a versatile player who is not quite good enough in any position, and certainly not at right-back.

Arthur Masuaku conceded a still more needless penalty with a handball against West Brom and looked an error-prone deputy to Cresswell. Arbeloa has only played 256 minutes of top-flight football and West Ham have conceded nine goals during them. He has not been risked since the 5-1 thrashing by Arsenal and an admirable career seems to be ending ignominiously. Tore is reportedly the subject of the strangest of tugs of war, with neither West Ham nor Besiktas wanting him for the second half of the season.

And then there is Zaza. If he thought his fortunes could not plummet any further after his comically bad penalty in Italy's Euro 2016 shootout with Germany, he was wrong. His Hammers career does not include a goal. Indeed, in 11 appearances, it only features two shots on target. The only saving grace is that they will not trigger a €20 million permanent deal that would make him the most expensive player in West Ham history. Factor in the failure of Calleri, who is yet to muster a shot on target in the Premier League, let alone a goal, and it explains why West Ham's specialist strikers have scored the joint-fewest top-flight goals of any club's.

It is worth rewinding a few months when West Ham identified Carlos Bacca, Michy Batshuayi and Alexandre Lacazette in their bid to bring in a potent spearhead. Instead, they ended up with the impotent Zaza and Calleri. That can happen when transfer windows yield frustration and clubs respond by going ever lower down their list of targets for ever worse signings. But having started the summer needing a first-choice striker and a reliable right-back, they still need each now. It is why the close season will go down as a wasted window for West Ham.

Richard Jolly covers the Premier League and Champions League for ESPN FC. Twitter: @RichJolly.