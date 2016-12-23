Threat of Manuel Lanzini couldn't save West Ham from defeat to Man United

Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored as Man United downed a 10-man West Ham to move a point outside the top four.

West Ham slumped to a 2-0 home defeat against a Manchester United side that has now won its last six Premier League games. This was defeat mired in controversy however, and Slaven Bilic and his men will be cursing their luck.

Referee Mike Dean sent off Sofiane Feghouli after just 15 minutes -- the quickest dismissal of the season so far -- for a tussle with Phil Jones in which both players were going for a 50-50 ball. Short of eliminating all tackles from football completely, it's hard to see what either player could have done differently. Dean seemed swayed by Jones' reaction to the tackle and brandished a red card to the astonishment of virtually everyone watching.

The Hammers battled well throughout the first half and could be said to be unlucky to go into the break all square. Manuel Lanzini had two excellent chances but was denied by David De Gea. The visitors will point to their own chance though, a superb stop by Darren Randolph to deny Antonio Valencia with Jesse Lingard striking the post from the rebound when it would have been easier to score.

Inevitably, after a poor half, Jose Mourinho changed things around and got substitute Marcus Rashford to put pressure on the Hammers' right flank. The England player eventually produced a bit of magic to allow Juan Mata to open the scoring. Cruel luck struck again for the home fans however, when Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored the second when blatantly offside. Michail Antonio will be disappointed as he had two good chances himself in the second half.

A disappointing result, then, but fans and manager will be happy with how the team performed.

Lineups and Stats

Positives

West Ham stuck to their task well and, until the second-half substitutions counted, made a real game of it.

Negatives

An awful refereeing decision and a blatantly offside goal not spotted by the assistant; this wasn't a game about players.

Manager rating out of 10

7 -- There were signs that Bilic had worked out a decent tactic against Mourinho's men but his plans were upset by the dismissal. At least his team fought bravely.

Player ratings (1-10; 10=best; players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating):

GK Darren Randolph, 7 -- A superb save in the first half, but Randolph could do nothing about the goals; the Irish stopper deserved better.

DF Havard Nordtveit, 5 -- Did well in the first half but struggled once Rashford came on in the second. West Ham really must get a recognised right-back in the transfer window.

DF Winston Reid, 7 -- Was up against it when down to 10 men but stuck to the task well.

DF Angelo Ogbonna, 6 -- Did well against Ibrahimovic and was poorly served by the offside goal.

DF Aaron Cresswell, 6 -- Worked hard at the back so couldn't get forward as much as he likes.

Despite coming close on a pair of chances, Manuel Lanzini, right, couldn't save West Ham from a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United.

MF Pedro Obiang, 6 -- Was obviously an important part of Bilic's plan and worked diligently in midfield.

MF Cheikhou Kouyate, 6 -- Moved back into defence after the dismissal and could have been booked for a studs-up tackle.

MF Michail Antonio, 6 -- Battled well and caused the Man United defence some problems, but Antonio really needed to score the chance he had when one-on-one with De Gea. That miss came at a crucial time with the visitors scoring soon after.

MF Dimitri Payet, 5 -- Relatively quiet after a bright start and was replaced by Andy Carroll as Bilic attempted to chase the game. Mourinho patted the player on the shoulder and spoke to Bilic as the French international left the field. Whatever could he have been asking?

MF Sofiane Feghouli, 5 -- Shockingly dismissed by the referee after a quarter of an hour; a decision generally regarded as utterly ludicrous. Annoyingly, to add insult to incompetence, the Algerian was starting to look dangerous.

FW Manuel Lanzini, 8 -- Did well up front and was unlucky not to score.

Substitutes

FW Andy Carroll, 6 -- On for Payet after 68 minutes and put himself about to good effect. The problem is it's the big striker who probably benefits most from crosses from the man he replaced.

MF Edimilson Fernandes, N/R -- Replaced Kouyate on 82 minutes but it was too late to make a meaningful contribution.

FW Andre Ayew, N/R -- Brought on just before the end to give Lanzini an extra two minutes' rest before the FA Cup game against Manchester City on Friday.

Peter Thorne, aka Billy Blagg (@BillyBlaggEsq), is ESPN FC's West Ham blogger.