West Ham end 2016 with defeat but Bilic's men can be optimistic

Slaven Bilic gave his reaction to West Ham's defeat at Leicester.

West Ham ended the year with a 1-0 reversal against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Normally, a narrow defeat against the champions wouldn't be considered a particularly bad result, but Hammers boss Slaven Bilic confessed he was "disappointed, angry and frustrated," after the game.

Leicester haven't been in good form all season, and a loss to their reviving visitors on New Year's Eve would have had the struggling Foxes facing the bottom three. This, however, was a performance more in keeping with last season and the home fans got behind their team as they dug deep to deny West Ham.

The breakthrough came when Islam Slimani headed in an excellent Marc Albrighton cross after 20 minutes. After failing to keep a clean sheet in 12 games, that solitary goal might not have looked enough to claim all three points but the Hammers weren't able to make the most of some good chances, despite having greater possession and twice as many shots as the home side.

Bilic's men have struggled in front of goal all season and the manager might temper his disappointment with the knowledge that his team were lucky themselves in two December wins against Burnley and Hull.

West Ham have come out of the festive period in a much better shape than they entered it and the addition of a striker during the transfer window can only help their performances in the rest of the campaign.

Positives

West Ham played well and managed 25 shots throughout the game. They just need someone sharper up front to convert the opportunities.

Negatives

Defeat at Leicester denied the Hammers their fourth straight win over the Christmas period.

Manager rating out of 10

7 -- Bilic was visibly frustrated after the game. It's good to see him working to improve matters after some months of criticism of his attitude.

Player ratings (1-10; 10=best; players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating):

GK Darren Randolph, 7 -- Couldn't do anything about Slimani's header but otherwise looked comfortable.

DF Havard Nordtveit, 7 -- Another solid performance from the Norwegian, who looks like he may be emerging from a torrid first six months at the club.

DF Winston Reid, 7 -- Another strong performance on a day when he was put under a lot of pressure. It's hard to imagine West Ham's defence without the ever-reliant Kiwi.

DF Angelo Ogbonna, 4 -- Upset referee Anthony Taylor with some clumsy tackles and might have seen red on another day.

DF Aaron Cresswell, 7 -- Did well in defence and got in several dangerous crosses.

MF Mark Noble, 6 -- Tried hard but was replaced by Manuel Lanzini just before the hour as Bilic sought to raise the work rate.

MF Cheikhou Kouyate, 6 -- After returning to his favoured midfield spot, Kouyate wasn't at his best. Fans are divided as to exactly what his best position is.

MF Michail Antonio, 7 -- Was unlucky to hit the crossbar just before half time. Once again, West Ham's most consistent threat.

MF Dimitri Payet, 7 -- Was denied by Kasper Schmeichel on several occasions but still doesn't look fully on his game.

FW Andre Ayew, 5 -- Another disappointing display. Looks nothing like a £20 million striker.

FW Andy Carroll, 6 -- Could have rescued a point with a header five minutes from the end, but Leicester's defence generally kept the big striker quiet.

Substitutes:

FW Sofiane Feghouli, 5 -- Replaced a disappointing Ayew after 65 minutes but was just as inept.

MF Edimilson Fernandes, N/R -- Came on for Kouyate after 78 minutes and may be Bilic's choice to replace the Senegalese International as he prepares for the African Nations Cup.

MF Manuel Lanzini, 7 -- A substitute for the captain after 57 minutes and the midfield looked quicker as a result, although the Argentine still hasn't provided any assists this season.

Peter Thorne, aka Billy Blagg (@BillyBlaggEsq), is ESPN FC's West Ham blogger.