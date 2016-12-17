Andy Carroll runs riot as Andre Ayew scores his debut goal for West Ham

Bob Bradley's dismal run as Swansea manager continues with a 4-1 drubbing on Boxing Day.

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic had high praise for counterpart Bob Bradley after their match and says he belongs with Swansea.

West Ham piled pressure onto Swansea boss Bob Bradley after a comfortable 4-1 win at the Liberty Stadium.

The score was a fair reflection of the Hammers' dominance as Andy Carroll -- as he has done so often before against Swansea -- bossed proceedings.

Goals from Andre Ayew, Winston Reid, Michail Antonio and Carroll himself provided a great Christmas gift for visiting supporters. Ayew returned to his old club and scored his debut goal for the Hammers after only 13 minutes, and the home side visibly wilted thereafter.

It was West Ham's third straight win and their 10th point in four games, and, from what looked to be an arduous festive period, the club have pulled themselves into a comfortable mid-table position. There's still much to do, but -- as this victory showed -- confidence has returned. Slaven Bilic and his men should be looking up from here.

Positives

Three wins on the trot has put paid to any relegation thoughts going into the New Year.

Negatives

Swansea's confidence is rock bottom and, good though the away win is, too much can't be read into the victory. The board need to release funds to ensure the second half of the season isn't like the first.

Manager rating out of 10

7 -- Fair play to Bilic; he has turned things around in a short space of time and can look to build on this in the transfer window.

Lineups and Stats

Player ratings (1-10; 10=best; players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Darren Randolph, 8 -- The score line belies the fact that Randolph made several top class saves. Adrian must be a worried man.

DF Havard Nordtveit, 7 -- The Norwegian's best outing since he joined the club; for the first time, Nordtveit looked comfortable in defence.

DF Winston Reid, 8 -- Scored and was commanding at the back in an impressive display.

DF Angelo Ogbonna, 6 -- Did a job but still looks unsure at times.

DF Aaron Cresswell, 7 -- Did well cutting out balls from wide areas and got forward a bit, even if the crossing was awry at times.

MF Mark Noble, 6 -- Worked hard and got in some excellent long passes.

MF Cheikhou Kouyate, 7 -- Back in midfield and the team looked better for it. Bilic needs to use the transfer window to ensure the Senegal international returns to his best position after the Africa Cup of Nations.

MF Michail Antonio, 7 -- Another goal and a constant threat.

MF Dimitri Payet, 6 -- The Frenchman still isn't back to his best, giving the ball away too often. But it's the quality from set pieces that catches the eye of the supporters and terrifies opposing defences.

FW Andre Ayew, 7 -- The debut goal against his old club was almost inevitable and the performance was assured even if Ayew did fade later on.

FW Andy Carroll, 9 -- Substantial proof that football is just chaos theory in practice. Owners, managers and players change at Swansea, but Carroll runs them ragged regardless. An assist, a goal in a superb performance.

Swansea could not deal with Andy Carroll's physical presence.

Substitutes

MF Sofiane Feghouli, N/R -- Replaced Antonio on 84 minutes and an assist will do his confidence a bit of good.

FW Edimilson Fernandes, N/R -- On for Ayew after 75 minutes and made a big impact, his initial shot leading to the third goal.

Ashley Fletcher, N/R -- Introduced in injury time to run the clock down.

Peter Thorne, aka Billy Blagg (@BillyBlaggEsq), is ESPN FC's West Ham blogger.