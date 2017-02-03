Evans' injury-time header rescues West Brom a dramatic point at West Ham

West Brom robbed West Ham of a thrilling home victory when Gareth McAuley put in a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser.

English Premier League: Jonny Evans (90'+4) West Ham 2-2 West Brom

English Premier League: Manuel Lanzini (86') West Ham 2-1 West Brom

West Brom had a pair of diverging halves says Tony Pulis, and credits Slaven Bilic for his side's tactical changes.

Jonny Evans grabbed an injury-time equaliser on his return to first-team action to secure West Brom a point in their first visit to the London Stadium. Tony Pulis' men took the lead early on through Nacer Chadli but were then on the back foot for the majority of the game. This wasn't helped by Pulis' decision to go on the defensive early in the second half, when West Ham's change in formation was leaving plenty of space for his side to exploit if the right personnel remained on the pitch.

Positives

Craig Dawson's move to centre-back has gone better than anyone could have really expected and he was outstanding again, making a series of crucial blocks to keep West Brom in the game in the second half. Dawson's move into the middle has allowed Allan Nyom to play in his natural right-back position and he was once again solid defensively while also being a powerful threat going forward.

Chadli's goal, in addition to his all-round play in his time on the pitch, suggest that the Belgian is getting back to somewhere near his best.

Negatives

Matt Phillips has had a couple of quit games recently and he once again lacked an end product in the few times he managed to get into decent positions. Salomon Rondon also had a poor game, although his service was limited for most of the game. He clearly needs a goal to restore some confidence to his all-round game, and may benefit from getting to run at a tired defence from the bench rather than being the one chasing lost causes.

Manager rating out of 10

5 -- The Welshman has got very little wrong this season but this was one of his poorest tactical displays of the season. Pulis went far too defensive far too early, withdrawing Chadli at a point where a lot of space would open up. It was right to match up with the West Ham formation but Pulis simply took off the wrong players, with Phillips and James Morrison also being subbed before the end of the game.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Ben Foster, 6 -- Looked uncharacteristically shaky in the first half from set pieces, dropping a couple of crosses. There were a few wayward kicks but he also made two fantastic saves, one of which unluckily rebound out of the crossbar for West Ham's opener.

DF Allan Nyom, 8 -- Kept Manuel Lanzini quiet whenever he played out on the left with his strength and pace, which he also utilised to good effect going forward in the second half from the wing-back position.

DF Gareth McAuley, 7 -- The second half with West Ham pushing West Brom back and the ball constantly being put into the box is the kind of environment in which McAuley thrives. He won several important headers and generally positioned himself well to repel West Ham's advances.

DF Craig Dawson, 8 -- Had a good, physical duel with Michail Antonio in the first half and then came into his own in the second half. He made one clearance and another block to deny almost-certain goals.

DF Chris Brunt, 7 -- Did well defensively up against the tricky Sofiane Feghouli but West Brom's lack of possession meant he was unable to influence the game in an attacking sense. The move to the wing-back position allowed Brunt to put some dangerous crosses into the box. Fantastic delivery for the equalising goal.

MF Matt Phillips, 6 -- A quiet game for the wide-man who often had to play on the back foot. Linked up well with Nyom to keep Aaron Cresswell and Lanzini quiet, but didn't bring much to the game going forward.

West Brom looked destined for defeat after falling down 2-1 but Jonny Evans' late header rescued the Baggies a point.

MF Jake Livermore, 7 -- There were a couple of wayward passes but Livermore made an energetic and physical impact on the game, putting his foot into tackles and tracking back well for counter attacks.

MF Darren Fletcher, 6 -- Efficient with the ball at his feet on the few occasions that West Brom had decent possession. Organised the team well from the middle of the park.

MF James Morrison, 7 -- Provided the assist for Chadli's goal in another sign of their continually developing understanding. Was the one player who made the 5-3-2 formation work with his ability to bring the ball forward from deep.

MF Nacer Chadli, 7 -- His recent upturn in form continued, topped off with a tremendous flick and finish for West Brom's opening goal. Unlucky to be withdrawn from the action when he was.

FW Salomon Rondon, 6 -- There were a few loose touches and passes, and some of his hold up play was poor. Missed a decent chance in the second half but conversely, was unlucky to see a 25-yard volley rebound back off the crossbar in the first half.

Substitutes

DF Jonny Evans, 7 -- Slotted back in seamlessly on his return from injury, with good positioning and composure on the ball as always. Fantastic header for West Brom's equaliser.

FW Hal Robson-Kanu, 6 -- Given more game time than usual, held the ball up well in deep positions, relieving some of the pressure on Rondon to do that job.

MF Claudio Yacob, N/A -- Struggled to get a foothold in the game, let Lanzini drift past him too easily for West Ham's second goal.

Matthew Evans is ESPN FC's West Brom blogger. You can follow him on Twitter @MattEvansWBA.