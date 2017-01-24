Morrison scores his second in as many games to power West Brom past Stoke

James Morrison's early score proved to be the game-winner as West Brom held on to a narrow 1-0 victory over Stoke City.

West Brom assistant manager Dave Kemp calls on his side to stay focused after beating Stoke City.

Tony Pulis once again got one over on his former club, as James Morrison's early goal was enough to secure a 1-0 win for West Brom over Stoke City.

It was West Brom's third consecutive home victory and the supporters certainly revelled in the win, especially getting one over on the returning Saido Berahino. While that would have been enjoyable enough, it was the manner of the first-half performance that was most impressive, with the team playing some attractive and exciting football.

Positives

Despite not scoring, Salomon Rondon put on an exhibition, leading the line as a lone striker, showing tremendous strength in holding the ball up and creating space for his teammates. Jake Livermore had a very impressive full debut in place of the injured Claudio Yacob, covering every blade of grass on the pitch and showing a good range of passing to give West Brom another dimension.

Negatives

It's been tough to pick out many negatives in West Brom's recent performances at The Hawthorns. The main criticism that could arguably be levelled at Pulis' side is that they need to have a bit more killer instinct at the right moment. They are creating plenty of chances, either direct shots on goal or promising positions, but failing to show sufficient quality and composure to really press home their superiority.

Manager rating out of 10

8 -- Pulis has come across a formation that allows his more creative players to shine while retaining the organisation that he prides himself on, so there was very little need for change. Yacob's injury meant the introduction of Livermore and the man-of-the-match performance from the former Hull man will now give the manager a selection dilemma in the coming weeks.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Ben Foster, 7-- Had very little to do in a dominant first half outside of a comfortable save from a Joe Allen header. Made a couple of good catches from crosses in the second period to relieve pressure on his defence.

DF Allan Nyom, 7 -- Put in a strong defensive display from the right-back spot up against Stoke's most dangerous player Marko Arnautovic. Matched him for physical strength and speed throughout.

DF Gareth McAuley, 8 -- Returned to form after a couple of shaky displays in recent weeks. Stoke's decision to send long balls to Peter Crouch played right into hands and the Northern Ireland international revelled in the aerial battle.

DF Craig Dawson, 8 -- Continues to impress having moved back into the centre of defence. Like McAuley, dealt well with the aerial threat of Crouch and got a crucial touch on a goal-bound header from Ryan Shawcross.

DF Chris Brunt, 7 -- Had a fairly quiet game and wasn't able to get forward as much as in recent weeks. Was calm on the ball and defended when needed. Didn't have his best day in terms of set-piece delivery.

MF Matthew Phillips, 6 -- Things didn't quite tick for the winger, whose recent form has been outstanding. Was still a threat running with the ball, but for once his final ball was lacking.

MF Jake Livermore, 9 -- Put in an all-action display on his full debut. Moved the ball quickly and with intent, playing a couple of great through passes for Rondon in the first half. Made some good interceptions and was still running late on when he should have scored after Rondon returned the favour.

MF Darren Fletcher, 7 -- Produced another effective display, particularly in the first half where he used the ball well. Made a couple of poor decisions in the second period that put pressure on his teammates.

MF James Morrison, 8 -- Is returning to form after a quiet spell over Christmas. Got his second goal in two games with a cool finish when put in on goal. and linked well with Nacer Chadli in behind Rondon.

MF Nacer Chadli, 7 -- Is showing signs of being back to his best. Produced a powerful run and clever through ball for Morrison's goal, and some nice touches throughout.

FW Salomon Rondon, 8 -- Didn't shirk the challenge when up against the powerful Shawcross. Instead, he thrived. Had several fantastic bits of hold-up play to ease the pressure on his side. A combination of good goalkeeping and a lack of confidence prevented him from breaking his goal drought.

Substitutes

MF James McClean, 6 -- Was full of running as per usual and unlucky not to score with a cracking right-footed drive from outside the box.

MF Sam Field, N/A -- Helped see the game out late on by pressing up the pitch.

FW Hal Robson-Kanu, N/A -- Was once again a strong physical presence on the wing, helping maintain territory and possession.

Matthew Evans is ESPN FC's West Brom blogger. You can follow him on Twitter @MattEvansWBA.