West Brom's FA Cup exit threatens to fill promising season with frustration

Matt Phillips staked West Brom to a 1-0 lead over Derby, but the Baggies eventually fell 2-1 in the FA Cup third round.

For the second consecutive season, West Brom crashed out of the FA Cup to opposition from the Championship. This time, losing 2-1 to Derby at The Hawthorns, surrendering a 1-0 lead in the process.

It was an incredibly disappointing result for Tony Pulis' side, who were also knocked out of the Capital One Cup by lower-league opponents. These two competitions represent the only opportunity that a side like West Brom have at winning silverware, unless they have a once-in-a-lifetime season like Leicester City did last year.

The most galling part of the loss is that West Brom could have had a real tilt at the FA Cup this year considering where they are placed in the league. For the first time in Pulis' time at The Hawthorns, the club don't find themselves hovering around the relegation zone, which means there's no real need to rest players in preparation for the perennial "six-pointers" that come when you find yourself near the bottom of the table.

Sitting in eighth place with 29 points on the board already, West Brom could have arguably prioritised the FA Cup over the league in the second half of the season without risking much. They are unlikely to get relegated, and even if they continue their recent good form, Pulis' side are not going to finish any higher than seventh in the Premier League. With the money that is seemingly available to Ronald Koeman at Everton, seventh might even be beyond Pulis' side.

Finishing seventh or eighth would represent a very good season for West Brom, in fact it would equal their best-ever season in the Premier League. But it's neither historic nor the journey that is attached with winning the FA Cup -- or at least getting into the latter stages of the competition. All that is really left for West Brom to try to achieve this season is to break the 50-point barrier for the first time in the Premier League era, which is again a good achievement but not something that will be remembered in 10 years' time.

Last season's cup exploits were disappointing, with West Brom needing replays to get past both Bristol City and Peterborough before then losing in the fifth round against Reading after going 1-0 up. All five of those performances were poor, whereas Pulis' side were nowhere near as bad as that in the defeat to Derby. While they weren't at their best, even the most ardent Derby fan would be hard pressed to deny that West Brom deserved at least a draw from the game.

A replay is never ideal but with the Baggies' position in the league, it wouldn't be as much of an issue as the two replays were last season that led to a bit of fixture congestion for Pulis' side. To at least be in the draw for the next round would have been a source of optimism for the fans going into the second half of the season, whereas now there is very little to look forward to, particularly once the excitement of the January transfer window comes to an end.

Often these cup exits to lower-league opposition come as a result of the manager fielding weakened teams, but this isn't a criticism that can be levelled at Pulis. He picked arguably the strongest side that was available to him. Matt Phillips is one of the most in-form players in the Premier League, and added another goal to an increasingly impressive debut season at The Hawthorns, while first-choice striker Salomon Rondon was used instead of backup option Hal Robson-Kanu.

Claudio Yacob and Darren Fletcher form the axis of West Brom's midfield in every Premier League fixture in which they are available but still played from the start against Derby. The only two debatable decisions were James Morrison instead of Nacer Chadli, but considering the form of the latter since his return from injury, the Belgian could have little complaints about being dropped to the bench.

The other bit of squad rotation came in goal, where Boaz Myhill replaced Ben Foster, and this was ultimately what proved to be the downfall for West Brom. Myhill has proven himself to be a capable backup to Foster over the years, but no more than that. Foster is simply on a different level to his deputy and that means Myhill gets very little game time, with the younger goalkeepers at the club being used in the under-21 fixtures to give them experience.

This lack of game time certainly showed in Derby's winner. Not only was his positioning poor for Tom Ince's free kick, but then he didn't even attempt to make a dive and try keep the ball out. With West Brom now out of the FA Cup, they simply can't afford to take their foot off the gas in the Premier League, or else it will go from a season of great promise to one of great frustrations for the supporters who long for success.

Matthew Evans is ESPN FC's West Brom blogger. You can follow him on Twitter @MattEvansWBA.