West Brom get more excellence from Matt Phillips in comeback win vs. Hull

The Baggies fought back from a goal down to emphatically dispatch Hull City at the Hawthorns.

Tony Pulis was proud of his West Brom side's 'togetherness', as their drastic second half turnaround earned a win vs. Hull.

The Baggies fought back from a goal down to emphatically dispatch Hull City at the Hawthorns.

A tactical switch from Tony Pulis, forced upon him by an injury to Jonny Evans, proved the catalyst for a second half comeback from West Brom. Matching up to the 3-5-2 formation used by Hull, Chris Brunt cancelled out Robert Snodgrass' opener before Gareth McAuley and James Morrison secured the win for Pulis, whose side consolidated their hold on eighth place in the Premier League.

Positives

Matt Phillips continues to impress, taking his tally of assists to eight for the season as he provided two tremendous set-piece deliveries for Brunt and McAuley's goals. He was also the biggest threat West Brom had from open play, even in a slightly unfamiliar wing-back role. Claudio Yacob continued his recent good form in front of the defence, constantly breaking up attacks and showing a coolness on the ball that he has sometimes lacked.

Negatives

Although Evans' injury prompted what was an ultimately match-winning change in formation, West Brom will be hoping it isn't a serious problem for the Northern Ireland international, who has been their best player this season. Nacer Chadli continues to struggle after his return from injury; he appears a bit off the pace, as did Salomon Rondon who didn't get much success against a physical Hull back three.

Manager rating out of 10

8 -- With Jonas Olsson on the bench, many expected Pulis to make a like for like swap when Evans went down injured. Great credit must be given to the Welshman who instead brought on Allan Nyom and went to a back three, matching up with Hull. It was an unusually positive move from Pulis, pushing Chadli and Morrison closer to Rondon, which then allowed West Brom to retain possession of the ball better. Hal Robson-Kanu also had a positive impact from the bench.

West Bromwich Albion West Bromwich Albion Hull City Hull City 3 1 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Ben Foster, 7 -- Could do nothing about Hull's goal and made a couple of decent saves in the first half. Also pulled off a stunning stop to prevent a late Michael Dawson header.

DF Craig Dawson, 7 -- Positioned himself well when playing at right back, with all of the space being on the opposite side of the pitch. Was wasteful in possession but looked far more comfortable when moved into his natural centre half position as part of a back three.

DF Gareth McAuley, 7 -- A return to form for the Northern Ireland international. Made one crucial recovery challenge when Hull were through on goal at 1-0 up. Made his mark in the opposition box with his fourth goal of the season.

DF Jonny Evans, 5 -- Had to be withdrawn from the action with what appeared to be a reoccurrence of the calf injury he suffered against Chelsea earlier in the season. West Brom will hope he isn't out of action too long.

DF Chris Brunt, 7 -- Struggled early on in a conventional left-back role but had far more influence on the game when he was allowed to play a bit further forward as a wing-back. Calm on the ball as West Brom looked to close the game out and pulled off a fantastic header for the equaliser.

MF Matt Phillips, 8 -- Was the main threat in a lacklustre first-half performance, with a couple of powerful and direct runs at the defence. Came into the game even more in the second half, including one mazy run that saw his shot deflected over the bar. Quality from set pieces was once again vital to a West Brom win.

MF Darren Fletcher, 7 -- One of his better displays of the seaso even when out-numbered in the centre of the park in the first half. Passed the ball far better, and with much more positive intent, than in recent weeks.

MF Claudio Yacob, 8 -- Continued his fine recent form with another all-action, disruptive display screening the defence. Broke up several Hull attacks before releasing his teammates to counter attack.

MF James Morrison, 6 -- Was in the right place in the right time to grab West Brom's third goal. Not one of his most effective games, giving the ball away far too much in the first half by looking for the complicated pass.

MF Nacer Chadli, 5 -- Couldn't get into the game at all from a wide position and was slightly more influential when moved closer to Rondon. Sadly, like Morrison he was guilty of giving the ball away too much in good positions.

FW Salomon Rondon, 6 -- Like many of his teammates, was more effective in the second half when the service was more to his liking. Struggled when West Brom played too directly to him in the first half.

Substitutes

DF Allan Nyom, 7 -- A couple of nervy moments early on as he adapted to the centre-back role but soon put his mark on the game. Carried the ball out well from defence in the second half to instigate attacks.

FW Hal Robson-Kanu, 7 -- Another positive impact from the Welshman after his stunning first goal for the club in the previous fixture against Southampton. Supported Rondon well and created the third goal with some good wide play.

MF James McClean, NR -- No time to have an impact on the match.

Matthew Evans is ESPN FC's West Brom blogger. You can follow him on Twitter @MattEvansWBA.