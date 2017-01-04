Watford fail to sparkle as fans honour the memory of Graham Taylor

Watford were held goalless by Middlesbrough despite a few telling chances from Etienne Capoue and Troy Deeney.

The football was almost incidental on a day that saw an emotional Vicarage Road pay tribute to the late Graham Taylor.

In truth, the on-pitch offering was a far cry from the heartfelt intensity in the stands, and the entertainment fell short of what the occasion deserved.

Positives

A clean sheet is a rarity for Watford, so there was comfort to be gained from not conceding. Abdoulaye Doucoure continues to improve in midfield and, while the Hornets were profligate, they had more meaningful sights of goal than in recent weeks.

Negatives

This was another lacklustre performance of limited attacking threat. Watford lacked fluidity and urgency in their forward play, and should have created more against a team of limited ambition. This was two points dropped, and the home side's form continues to cause concern.

Manager rating out of 10

4 -- Walter Mazzarri's turgid style of football and the rapid deterioration in his side's form are ramping up the pressure. A limp display against one of the division's weaker teams did nothing to help a deepening divide between the head coach and the supporters.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Heurelho Gomes, 6 -- Succumbed to a back injury and was replaced with just over 20 minutes to go, but dealt comfortably with Middlesbrough's limited threat.

DF Younes Kaboul, 5 -- Made several late surges down the right flank in a bid to snatch a win for his side, but this was another indifferent overall performance.

DF Sebastian Prodl, 6 -- Prodl looks to be recovering from his recent loss of form, but was still far from his dominating best. Did what had to be done and was the best of the Watford defensive trio.

DF Miguel Britos, 5 -- Struggled with his distribution, and a late slice into touch as he attempted a clearance summed up his afternoon.

MF Jose Holebas, 5 -- Holebas continues to be something of an enigma. His abrasive style means many supporters struggle to warm to him but, in a team lacking inspiration and dynamism, he often seems most likely to kickstart momentum.

Stefano Okaka was Watford's most impressive performer in the goalless draw against Middlesbrough.

MF Christian Kabasele, 6 -- Playing out of position, Kabasele performed as well as could be expected as a makeshift wing-back and delivered a number of testing crosses.

MF Etienne Capoue, 5 -- The Frenchman had three decent chances but, in keeping with his current form, failed to capitalise on any of them. Set the tone when a poor touch saw him fail to score when clean through, and later blasted two good opportunities off target.

MF Abdoulaye Doucoure, 6 -- Had one good first-half strike before heading an effort wide in the second half. Doucoure is continuing to improve and, if Watford are to turn their dire form around, he will play a major part.

MF Valon Behrami, 5 -- His main contribution was keeping a lid on his teammates' temper, playing peacemaker on a number of occasions. Question marks must remain over his fitness, as he was a long way from his effective best here.

FW Stefano Okaka 7 -- Beat Ben Gibson all ends up to draw a foul, but headed the resulting free kick straight at Valdes when he might have done better. Used his size and strength to give Middlesbrough something to worry about, but blotted his copybook by picking up a yellow card for simulation late on.

FW Troy Deeney, 5 -- Spurned the best chance of the game after battling his way clear of the Middlesbrough defence only to hesitate and allow the onrushing Victor Valdes to make a vital save. His growing tendency to drop deep indicates the struggles Watford are having in generating attacking momentum.

Substitutes

GK Costel Pantilimon, 6 -- Replaced the injured Gomes after 66 minutes, but had little to do other than confidently claim a number of hopeful crosses.

MF Tom Cleverley, NR -- Almost capped his second Watford debut with a goal when his deft effort hit the base of the post.

MF Juan Camilo Zuniga, NR -- Made no impact after replacing Holebas in the final minute. A peculiar substitution.

