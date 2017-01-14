Graham Taylor left an unmistakable and valuable legacy at Watford

Shaka Hislop reflects back on the late Graham Taylor, who he feels opened the door for Caribbean footballers.

Graham Taylor's achievements as Watford manager were nothing short of extraordinary. It's a measure of the man that his staggering list of managerial accomplishments comes nowhere near to telling the whole story.

Taylor arrived at Vicarage Road in 1977 and promptly set about changing Watford Football Club forever. He masterminded three promotions in just five seasons, taking the Hornets from Division Four to the top flight for the first time in their history. They finished runners up in their first season in Division One, progressed to the last 16 of the UEFA Cup and reached the 1984 FA Cup Final. He would leave in 1987 only to return to do it all again a decade later, delivering the second tier championship and promotion to the Premier League in successive seasons.

Graham Taylor transformed Watford from perennial lower-league strugglers into a name synonymous with ambition, belief and success. His contribution to the club was colossal but it didn't end there. Graham Taylor didn't just change Watford Football Club; he changed lives.

When I became interested in football during the 1980s, football hooliganism was a big problem. Stadiums up and down the country were potentially violent and intimidating and if I'd have supported any other club, the chances are my Dad would never have felt comfortable enough to take my young brother and I to a game. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of Taylor, Watford was different.

While other clubs erected fences to keep fans apart and off the pitch, Watford, led by Taylor, chose instead to focus on making Vicarage Road a safe and welcoming place for supporters of all ages. They were the first to introduce a family terrace, a section of the ground designed solely for youngsters and their parents, but this came at a financial cost. When Taylor was told of the need for additional funds in order to build the family area, the Watford manager took matters into his own hands and ran the London Marathon to raise the necessary money. Graham Taylor had a vision of what he wanted Watford to be and he was always prepared to do whatever it took to get them there.

Arsene Wenger paid tribute to Graham Taylor, describing him as a brave man.

Taylor loved football and understood the mechanics of what makes it so special. He recognised the importance of supporters and the local community, working tirelessly to develop a bond between the club, himself and the people of Watford. There are countless examples. Take, for instance, the dugouts at Vicarage Road. They were infamous, consisting of a row of uncovered seating by the touchline completely exposed to the elements. The reason? Graham Taylor refused to have a cover over his head while supporters watched the game from an open terrace. If Watford supporters were going to get wet, he was going to get wet too. It was a strong message, an unspoken commitment that was evident at every game.

Taylor could be outspoken, too; on one occasion, he was critical of the Vicarage Road crowd in the local press. At the next home game he strode out into the centre circle and held aloft a home-made banner. It simply said "I'm Sorry." He received a spine-tingling ovation and the bond was strengthened again.

Taylor would also make sure it wasn't just the supporters that felt at one with the club, but the local community as a whole. He insisted that players' contracts featured a clause that meant they were expected to undertake work in the community as part of their role as a Watford player. In truth, there was rarely any need for the clause; the players trusted Taylor implicitly and happily played an active role in the town. At a time when football was increasing seen as the enemy of society, he broke the mould and gave Watford a club to be proud of.

Steve Bruce says everyone at Aston Villa is devastated by the death of former boss Graham Taylor.

During his career he held some of the most high-profile managerial posts in the English game including, of course, the biggest of them all, enduring a challenging spell in charge of the national team. Despite his fame, his success and the virtually constant professional demands on his time and energy, Taylor would always find time for those with a passion for football. A glance through the tributes that have poured in since the news of his death broke reveal a familiar and heart-warming pattern.

Stories of unexpected letters to youngsters, tales of phone calls to supporters, unscheduled visits to those in need and a whole host of other acts of selfless kindness. Taylor acted as best man to a Watford supporter he had never met. Why? Because he received a letter asking him to do it. Taylor was a tough man, disciplined, principled and focussed but his generosity of spirit knew no bounds.

Before Watford take on Middlesbrough at Vicarage Road this weekend there will be a minute's applause. There will be tears and there will be emotion the likes of which many will never have experienced. Football has lost a special man and Watford has lost one of its own.

Thank you, Graham. Thank you for the memories. Thank you for your legacy. Thank you for everything.

Mike is ESPN FC's Watford blogger.