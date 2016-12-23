Watford defence crumbles to leave Mazzarri under pressure

Watford slumped to another defeat as Walter Mazzarri's men went down 2-0 at Stoke.

Watford turned in a vastly improved performance after their New Year's horror show against Tottenham, but conceded two wholly avoidable goals in Tuesday's 2-0 defeat at Stoke.

Positives

This was a spirited performance for the most part and despite conceding early in the second half, Watford continued to push. This was a patched up side with a whole host of players missing through injury and others playing out of position. They deserve some credit for turning in a vaguely competitive display.

Negatives

It was hugely frustrating to see the hard work wasted with two soft goals either side of half time. Watford are struggling to score, so can't afford to make mistakes at the back. They did so once again here and the pressure is mounting on Walter Mazzarri.

Manager rating out of 10

5 -- The coach is hamstrung by the number of injuries to his squad, but questions will be asked about his decision to play a half fit Valon Behrami, an all-action player who needs to be at his physical peak to be effective. Almost pulled off a minor masterstroke by playing central defender Christian Kabesele at wing-back.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Heurelho Gomes, 7 -- There can be no questioning the Brazilian's heart after he made an incredible smothering save in the second half to prevent a Stoke third. Was afforded no protection for either of the goals and can hold his head high despite the defeat.

DF Younes Kaboul, 5 -- Endured a torrid start with Marko Arnautovic ghosting past him on a number of occasions, but grew into the game to put that disastrous outing against Spurs behind him.

DF Sebastian Prodl, 5 -- Once again was culpable for an opposition goal, allowing Peter Crouch to claim Stoke's second early in the second half. The Austrian has shown an alarming lack of form in the past few games.

DF Miguel Britos, 6 -- Did very well to thwart an early Jonathan Walters chance and continued to keep him in check throughout. A decent enough performance from one of Watford's more consistent players.

MF Jose Holebas, 6 -- Drew a booking from Mame Biram Diouf after a superb control and nutmeg, but wasted the resulting free kick. Did what was asked defensively without causing too much of a threat going forward.

MF Christian Kabasele, 5 -- Lined up in an unfamiliar wing-back role and while he often looked out of place, it was a wholehearted effort. Got over excited and blasted over when in a good position, but hard to be too critical, despite a slightly erratic showing.

MF Etienne Capoue, 5 -- Often found himself in the space he craves, but was unable, once again, to make an impact. His languid style can be misinterpreted as lack of effort, but really must do more to influence games.

MF Adlene Guedioura, 4 -- Stood by and watched as Ryan Shawcross slotted home the first for Stoke -- a lapse in concentration that proved fatal for his side.

MF Valon Behrami, 6 -- Thrown into the fray under a huge fitness cloud but did well in the early stages. It didn't last, however, and he was withdrawn at half time. After gambling with his inclusion, Mazzarri will hope Behrami's recovery isn't delayed by this outing.

MF Abdoulaye Doucoure, 7 -- A different player to the one on show against Spurs. Doucoure was evidently set on proving what he can do and worked hard until the final whistle. Unlucky to see a goal-bound shot well saved by Lee Grant and looked the most likely to create anything positive for Watford.

FW Troy Deeney, 5 -- This was close to the dictionary definition of a thankless task for the skipper, who for the umpteenth time this season was denied any meaningful service. Never shirks his responsibilities and dropped deep to help out defensively throughout, but Deeney must crave the opportunity to get back among the goals.

Substitutes:

FW Odion Ighalo, 4 -- His dreadful barren run continued and while he worked hard and showed a few glimpses of the touch that served him so well in previous campaigns, these are desperate times for the Nigerian.

FW Jerome Sinclair, 5 -- Replaced the struggling Guedioura but unable to contribute much.

FW Michael Folivi, N/R -- The young frontman was given just under 10 minutes as a substitute for Prodl. An exciting academy graduate, for who Watford supporters have high hopes.

