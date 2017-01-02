Watford hopeless all over the pitch in deservedly heavy defeat vs. Spurs

Tottenham displayed a thorough attacking performance in a 4-1 thumping of Watford.

ESPN FC's Paul Mariner praises Mauricio Pochettino's decision-making paired with Tottenham's convincing attack.

Paul Mariner gives a tactical analysis of Harry Kane's first half brace that set the pace for Spurs vs. Watford.

This was a chastening experience for an injury ravaged Watford side, who will be grateful that Tottenham chose to conserve energy instead of striving to deliver an even more lop-sided scoreline than the eventual 4-1 win. The visitors would swat the hapless Hornets aside without ever needing to get out of second gear.

Positives

A debut substitute appearance from academy graduate Brandon Mason was cause for some cheer but the fact that Spurs only scored four goals, when double that figure was easily in their reach, is the only other positive to take from a dismal afternoon at Vicarage Road.

Negatives

Watford, who lost yet another player (this time, Juan Zuniga) to injury in the prematch warm up, failed to be competitive throughout. They lacked fight, energy or commitment and managed to supplement this with a host of regular, avoidable and costly mistakes. Dismal stuff from start to finish.

Manager rating out of 10

5 -- Walter Mazzarri was forced to field a team without numerous key performers but once again, the chosen XI looked unsure of their role and there was no sign of any sort of game plan. This was another very poor performance and Mazzarri will need a big performance at Stoke if he is to avoid coming under some serious pressure.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Heurelho Gomes, 6 -- Couldn't do anything about any of the four goals and did well to tip a well-struck Harry Kane free kick round the post.

DF Younes Kaboul, 3 -- During the week Kaboul was critical of his treatment while at Spurs but this hapless performance will have done little to persuade Mauricio Pochettino that he was wrong to let him leave White Hart Lane. Gifted Delle Alli his first goal with a feeble clearance.

DF Sebastian Prodl, 6 -- Was beaten too easily by Harry Kane for his second and failed to clear just a few seconds into the second half, allowing Dele Alli to slot home Tottenham's fourth. Despite these lapses, Prodl was the best of a bad bunch.

DF Craig Cathcart, 5 -- Clearly short of fitness after an extended injury lay-off, Cathcart never looked comfortable. Could have done more to prevent Kane claiming his second of the afternoon.

MF Jose Holebas, 4 -- Failed to offer any attacking support and struggled throughout with his defensive duties. Was replaced with just over 20 minutes to go by youngster Brandon Mason.

MF Etienne Capoue, 4 -- Another performance that highlights just why Etiennce Capoue, an undoubted talent, is at Watford and not a club challenging for honours. Once again the game completely passed the Frenchman by, and it's a damning indictment of the other midfielders available to Mazzarri that Capoue retains his place.

MF Adlene Guedioura 4 -- Surrendered possession in the lead-up to the first Spurs goal, a trait which is becoming all to familiar. The Algerian international doesn't want for heart or effort but makes regularly poor decisions and his future at Vicarage Road must be in question.

MF Nordin Amrabat, 5 -- Was unable to make any inroads down the right flank, with the Spurs defence marshalling him with no difficulty for the duration. Suffered an injury after tussling for the ball with Wanyama and is a serious doubt for the next game with Stoke City.

MF Abdoulaye Doucoure, 3 -- The performance of a man with just a few minutes playing time under his belt. This was a dreadful showing from Watford's forgotten man, who will have only strengthened Mazzarri's belief that he doesn't warrant a first-team place. His role may have changed after a late reshuffle -- Zuniga was withdrawn from the team just before kick off -- but nonetheless this was a wretched performance.

FW Troy Deeney, 5 -- A thankless afternoon for the captain, who was starved of service and struggled in his aerial battles with a dominant Spurs defence. A half-chance in the first period was thwarted by Kane, which summed up Deeney's afternoon.

FW Odion Ighalo, 5 -- One of the Hornets' better performers in the early stages, but like his team-mates, his afternoon ended up being a forgettable one. A few late bursts into the Tottenham box gave Watford supporters an all-too-rare reason to get excited, but he offered no real threat for the most part.

Substitutes

DF Brandon Mason, 6 -- Came on for Jose Holebas after 68 minutes and will be pleased with his debut. The damage was already done by the time he was introduced, but he certainly didn't look out of place.

FW Jerome Sinclair, NR -- Replaced the injured Nordin Amrabat with 15 minutes remaining but failed to catch the eye.

DF Christian Kabasele, NR -- The Belgian International came on for Capoue on 78 minutes, but with Spurs in cruise control wasn't called into any serious action.

Mike is ESPN FC's Watford blogger.