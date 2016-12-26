Nordin Amrabat key to Watford's decent season under Walter Mazzarri

Previous
Brisbane Roar
Western Sydney Wanderers
0
0
LIVE 36'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
AC Milan
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Dundee
Heart of Midlothian
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/1  Draw: 23/10  Away: 19/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
U.A.N.L
América
12:30 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 9/2  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 4/1  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 11/2  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Premier League season so far

Premier League ESPN staff
Read
Watford's Nordin Amrabat

Amrabat shapes Mazzarri's Watford

Report Card: Watford Mike Parkin
Read

Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Weekend Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read
Etienne Capoue

Capoue frustrates as Watford fall at Man City

Watford Player Ratings Mike Parkin
Read

Midweek Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read
Watford

Okaka, Prodl shine as Watford beat Everton

Watford Mike Parkin
Read

Mazzarri must address indiscipline, set-piece weaknesses

Watford Mike Parkin
Read

Weekend Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Top Tenner: Premier League mistakes

Premier League Nick Miller
Read

Weekend Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read
Heurelho Gomes's own goal was the difference as Stoke beat Watford.

Watford woe with Gomes own goal, Britos red

Watford Mike Parkin
Read

Weekend Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read
Etienne Capoue opened the scoring for Watford.

Watford bounce back after Liverpool debacle

Watford Mike Parkin
Read

Watford to move on from Liverpool thrashing

Watford Mike Parkin
Read

Weekend Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Transfer Rater: Troy Deeney to West Ham?

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
Sadio Mane opened the scoring in Liverpool's fixture against Watford.

Rampant Liverpool go top of the league

Premier League Richard Jolly
Read
Slack defending from Arsenal allowed Toby Alderweireld to pull Tottenham level 1-1 in the second half.

Weekend Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Watford leave it late against Hull

Watford Mike Parkin
Read
 By Mike Parkin
Share
Tweet
   

Nordin Amrabat key to Watford's decent season under Walter Mazzarri

Etienne Capoue opened the scoring for Watford.
Watford have had a relatively serene season but there's room for progress.

As we approach the turn of the year, it's time to take a look at how Watford have fared so far in 2016-17.

What can Walter Mazzarri's men expect between now and May? Here's how the season has gone so far.

Grade: C+

Positives: 

Despite an inconsistent first half of the season, the Hornets find themselves relatively comfortably placed in mid-table. Considering that Premier League survival is the sole aim of the campaign, this represents something of an achievement. There have been a number of memorable victories including the 3-1 dismantling of Manchester United, while the hard-fought wins against newly promoted Hull City and Middlesbrough have hinted at a strong backbone and a willingness to dig in when required.

A number of players that seemed to stagnate under Quique Sanchez Flores have had a resurgence, with Nordin Amrabat, Valon Behrami and Sebastian Prodl all coming to the fore under Mazzarri. The Italian head coach has shown himself to be more flexible than his predecessor, with his fluid approach to formations finding favour with supporters and serving to keep his cosmopolitan squad happy -- on the surface at least.

Walter Mazzarri has shaped Watford into a strong fighting unit.

Negatives: 

If there was a word to describe Watford's season so far, it would be inconsistent. Applicable to individuals and the team as a whole, the Hornets have continually failed to gain any sort of meaningful momentum.

Injuries haven't helped in this regard, but Mazzarri's men have unquestionably contributed to their own downfall on a number of occasions. Semi-regular displays of ill-discipline and poor temperament have been a feature of the less impressive results.

Watford have been at the top of the disciplinary table for the majority of the season, with a worrying number of yellow cards shown for dissent. Mazzarri was brought in with a reputation as a disciplinarian and he'll be expected to ensure his team display more of this characteristic if suspensions aren't going to hamper the second half of the season.

The Hornets have struggled to deal with set pieces and crosses all campaign -- no other team have conceded more headed goals in the top flight -- and a switch to zonal marking for the final few games of 2016 hasn't done much to arrest the worrying trend. There have been troubles at the other end of the pitch too, with Odion Ighalo in wretched form and Troy Deeney struggling to make a meaningful impact.

Star man: 

Amrabat has gone from strength to strength, showing consistent attacking prowess in a team that has all too regularly struggled to test opposition defenders. If he can improve his final ball, becoming the club's player of the season is not too far off.

Watford's Nordin Amrabat
Nordin Amrabat has been one of Watford's key attackers in the Premier League this season.

Flop: 

Despite only being 23 and having no Premier League experience, the club had high hopes for Abdoulaye Doucoure, who did well on loan at Granada. However, reality has not worked out the same way. Seven minutes is all he's got in the league so far.

Another man who will want to forget the first half of the season is striker Ighalo. After being the name on everyone's lips for much of 2015, the Nigerian finds himself with just one goal in 14 Premier League appearances. It was always unlikely that Ighalo was going to be able to keep up his incredible form, but his drop has been more severe than expected.

Predicted finish: 14th

The Hornets will flirt with relegation but finish off the season in relative comfort.

Mike is ESPN FC's Watford blogger.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.