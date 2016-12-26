Nordin Amrabat key to Watford's decent season under Walter Mazzarri

Watford have had a relatively serene season but there's room for progress.

As we approach the turn of the year, it's time to take a look at how Watford have fared so far in 2016-17.

What can Walter Mazzarri's men expect between now and May? Here's how the season has gone so far.

Grade: C+

Positives:

Despite an inconsistent first half of the season, the Hornets find themselves relatively comfortably placed in mid-table. Considering that Premier League survival is the sole aim of the campaign, this represents something of an achievement. There have been a number of memorable victories including the 3-1 dismantling of Manchester United, while the hard-fought wins against newly promoted Hull City and Middlesbrough have hinted at a strong backbone and a willingness to dig in when required.

A number of players that seemed to stagnate under Quique Sanchez Flores have had a resurgence, with Nordin Amrabat, Valon Behrami and Sebastian Prodl all coming to the fore under Mazzarri. The Italian head coach has shown himself to be more flexible than his predecessor, with his fluid approach to formations finding favour with supporters and serving to keep his cosmopolitan squad happy -- on the surface at least.

Walter Mazzarri has shaped Watford into a strong fighting unit.

Negatives:

If there was a word to describe Watford's season so far, it would be inconsistent. Applicable to individuals and the team as a whole, the Hornets have continually failed to gain any sort of meaningful momentum.

Injuries haven't helped in this regard, but Mazzarri's men have unquestionably contributed to their own downfall on a number of occasions. Semi-regular displays of ill-discipline and poor temperament have been a feature of the less impressive results.

Watford have been at the top of the disciplinary table for the majority of the season, with a worrying number of yellow cards shown for dissent. Mazzarri was brought in with a reputation as a disciplinarian and he'll be expected to ensure his team display more of this characteristic if suspensions aren't going to hamper the second half of the season.

The Hornets have struggled to deal with set pieces and crosses all campaign -- no other team have conceded more headed goals in the top flight -- and a switch to zonal marking for the final few games of 2016 hasn't done much to arrest the worrying trend. There have been troubles at the other end of the pitch too, with Odion Ighalo in wretched form and Troy Deeney struggling to make a meaningful impact.

Star man:

Amrabat has gone from strength to strength, showing consistent attacking prowess in a team that has all too regularly struggled to test opposition defenders. If he can improve his final ball, becoming the club's player of the season is not too far off.

Nordin Amrabat has been one of Watford's key attackers in the Premier League this season.

Flop:

Despite only being 23 and having no Premier League experience, the club had high hopes for Abdoulaye Doucoure, who did well on loan at Granada. However, reality has not worked out the same way. Seven minutes is all he's got in the league so far.

Another man who will want to forget the first half of the season is striker Ighalo. After being the name on everyone's lips for much of 2015, the Nigerian finds himself with just one goal in 14 Premier League appearances. It was always unlikely that Ighalo was going to be able to keep up his incredible form, but his drop has been more severe than expected.

Predicted finish: 14th

The Hornets will flirt with relegation but finish off the season in relative comfort.

Mike is ESPN FC's Watford blogger.