Previous
Villarreal
Barcelona
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
AC Milan
Cagliari
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Juventus
Bologna
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Liverpool
Plymouth Argyle
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chelsea
Peterborough United
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Udinese
Internazionale
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Genoa
AS Roma
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Lyon
Montpellier
5
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Udinese vs Inter Milan-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-8th January, 2017

Udinese

Related Videos

Udinese vs Inter Milan-Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-8th January, 2017

Udinese
Read

Atalanta vs Udinese-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-11th December 2016

Atalanta
Read

Atalanta vs Udinese-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-11th December 2016

Atalanta
Read

Udinese vs Napoli-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-19th November 2016

Udinese
Read

Palermo vs Udinese-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-28th October 2016

Udinese
Read

Palermo vs Udinese-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-28th October 2016

Udinese
Read

Udinese vs Pescara-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-23rd October 2016

Udinese
Read

Udinese vs Pescara-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-23rd October 2016

Udinese
Read

Highlights: Juventus 2-1 Udinese

Italian Serie A
Read

Highlights: Roma 4-0 Udinese

Italian Serie A
Read

Asamoah Gyan: We expect to win

Udinese
Read

Highlights: Udinese 0-0 Napoli

Italian Serie A
Read

Serie A: Lazio 3-0 Udinese

Italian Serie A
Read

Serie A: Roma 2-3 Udinese

Italian Serie A
Read

Europa League: Liverpool 2-3 Udinese

Udinese
Read