Featured Matches
Villarreal
Barcelona
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
AC Milan
Cagliari
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Juventus
Bologna
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Liverpool
Plymouth Argyle
0
0
FT
Game Details
Chelsea
Peterborough United
4
1
FT
Game Details
Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa
2
0
FT
Game Details
Udinese
Internazionale
1
2
FT
Game Details
Genoa
AS Roma
0
1
FT
Game Details
Lyon
Montpellier
5
0
FT
Game Details
Udinese Home
Scores & Fixtures
News
Squad
Statistics
Video
Other Clubs
AC Milan
AS Roma
Atalanta
Bologna
Cagliari
Chievo Verona
Crotone
Empoli
Fiorentina
Genoa
Internazionale
Juventus
Lazio
Napoli
Palermo
Sampdoria
Sassuolo
Torino
US Pescara
Now Playing
Udinese vs Inter Milan-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-8th January, 2017
Udinese
24 minutes ago
Related Videos
Udinese vs Inter Milan-Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-8th January, 2017
Udinese
27 minutes ago
Atalanta vs Udinese-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-11th December 2016
Atalanta
Dec 11, 2016
Atalanta vs Udinese-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-11th December 2016
Atalanta
Dec 11, 2016
Udinese vs Napoli-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-19th November 2016
Udinese
Nov 24, 2016
Palermo vs Udinese-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-28th October 2016
Udinese
Oct 27, 2016
Palermo vs Udinese-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-28th October 2016
Udinese
Oct 27, 2016
Udinese vs Pescara-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-23rd October 2016
Udinese
Oct 23, 2016
Udinese vs Pescara-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-23rd October 2016
Udinese
Oct 23, 2016
Highlights: Juventus 2-1 Udinese
Italian Serie A
Oct 15, 2016
Highlights: Roma 4-0 Udinese
Italian Serie A
Aug 20, 2016
Asamoah Gyan: We expect to win
Udinese
Oct 15, 2013
Highlights: Udinese 0-0 Napoli
Italian Serie A
Feb 25, 2013
Serie A: Lazio 3-0 Udinese
Italian Serie A
Nov 27, 2012
Serie A: Roma 2-3 Udinese
Italian Serie A
Oct 28, 2012
Europa League: Liverpool 2-3 Udinese
Udinese
Oct 4, 2012
