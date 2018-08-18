Lucas Moura a 9/10 as his brace helps Tottenham upend Man United

Tottenham took control of the second half at Manchester United, burying three goals in the Theatre of Dreams to up the pressure on Jose Mourinho.

Three second-half goals gave Mauricio Pochettino his first win as manager at Old Trafford and Tottenham their biggest win away to Manchester United in nearly 50 years.

United had the better chances in the first half, but Spurs managed to keep the score level at half-time. After the break, Tottenham scored twice in quick succession and thereafter United pressed strongly. But a third goal on the break late on delivered the coup de grace and Old Trafford was half empty long before the final whistle.

Positives

Where to begin? The three-game winning streak at the start of the season. The clean sheet. The form of Lucas Moura, who scored twice and should have also been awarded a penalty. Harry Kane's second goal in as many games and his first ever at Old Trafford. The defensive pairing of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld.

Negatives

Danny Rose looked a little rusty on his first outing, and during the first 45 minutes Spurs struggled to create any genuine chances with too many passes going astray. But by the end, all these downsides were of little consequence.

Manager rating out of 10

9 -- Pochettino chose to drop Davinson Sanchez, who has been in indifferent form, and play with a back four with Vertonghen and Alderweireld at the centre of the defence and, despite the lack of width on offer, the tactics paid off as Spurs shut out the United attack. Also showed a willingness to give Rose a start, which might encourage the England left-back to knuckle down and remain at the club. Has also been influential in bringing the best out of Moura, who last season looked short of pace.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Hugo Lloris, 7 -- Given the captain's armband as well as a start despite his arrest for drink driving last week. Looked nervy in his kicking in the first half, twice putting his back four under unnecessary pressure, but came into his own in the second half with a strong save from Romelu Lukaku.

DF Kieran Trippier, 7 -- Was given an unexpectedly tough evening by Luke Shaw but proved up to the challenge. The switch to a back four meant Trippier did not have so many opportunities to get forward and behind the United defence.

DF Toby Alderweireld, 8 -- Back to his very best. Any thoughts of selling the Belgian international should immediately be shelved. The timing and precision of his tackles and the speed with which he anticipated danger were crucial to Spurs keeping a clean sheet. His last-ditch intervention to deny Jesse Lingard was remarkable.

DF Jan Vertonghen, 8 -- Another rock-solid performance. Looks far more comfortable when paired with Alderweireld. Seldom put a foot wrong and even made one of his trademark runs out of defence.

DF Danny Rose, 6 -- Preferred to Ben Davies and looked off the pace for much of the first half. Could have presented Lukaku a gift of a goal through an underhit back pass, but the United forward fluffed the chance. Tightened up his game in second half before being substituted in the 80th minute.

MF Eric Dier, 7 -- Looked a bit uncomfortable early on as United opened with an unexpected intensity. But as Spurs adjusted to the pace of the occasion, so Dier came in to his own. When you don't notice Dier's contributions, you know Spurs are playing well.

MF Mousa Dembele, 7 -- Like Dier, he seemed a bit out of sorts at the start and struggled to make his presence felt. But fought his way into the game and by half-time was much more like his old self. Hard to get off the ball and quick to snuff out any threats.

MF Lucas Moura, 9 -- Man of the match. Should have been awarded a penalty in the first half when Phil Jones barged him off the ball after a driving run. Scored twice in the second half, the first after a late run to the near post and the second when put through by Kane. His pace has given Spurs an extra dimension going forward.

MF Christian Eriksen, 7 -- Never really got into the game in the first half, his main contribution being a tame shot that was easily saved. But as Spurs found more space behind the United defence in the second half, Eriksen came into his own and picked out Moura with a pinpoint pass for Spurs' second.

MF Dele Alli, 7 -- Not one of his more eye-catching displays, but never stopped making his presence felt. Should have done better in the first half when put through, but failed either to pick out Kane or to get his shot away.

FW Harry Kane, 8 -- Superb header to open the scoring when he lost his marker from a Trippier corner. Worked hard throughout and might have added a second when presented with a free header from another corner. Put Moura through for Spurs' third goal.

Substitutes

DF Serge Aurier, N/R -- Brought on late to save Trippier's leg. Made no mistakes.

DF Ben Davies, N/R -- Probably reckoned himself unlucky not to get a start, but did what was required with his usual professionalism.

MF Harry Winks, N/R -- Came on with the game already won and just a few minutes left to play, but still great to see the midfielder back for the second game in a row as substitute.