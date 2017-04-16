Harry Kane, Son Heung-min fire Spurs back within four points of Chelsea

Tottenham maintained their stunning form cruising past Bournemouth to close the lead at the top to four points.

Tottenham's fans arrived at White Hart Lane hoping for a repeat of last Saturday's 4-0 home win over Watford -- and they got precisely that against Bournemouth.

Spurs were already 2-0 up and cruising in the 20th minute as Mousa Dembele's close-range strike was quickly followed by another goal for the in-form Son Heung-min.

And, while the north Londoners were guilty of profligacy as they kept opening up their visitors, Harry Kane struck just after half-time -- netting his 20th Premier League goal of the season -- while substitute Vincent Janssen added further gloss to the scoreline late on.

With the gap at the top down to four points again, it now remains to be seen how league leaders Chelsea will respond at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Positives

Spurs' front four are in frightening form, to the extent that it is hard to see who Mauricio Pochettino would drop if he plans to switch to a 3-4-2- for next weekend's FA Cup semifinal against Chelsea.

Kane is now back among the goals after his recent ankle injury, and deputy striker Vincent Janssen continued his steady improvement by finding the net during his brief cameo appearance at the end.

Tottenham could not really be in better form as they approach their showdown with Chelsea, having won their last eight games in all competitions -- and they remain on course for an unbeaten season at White Hart Lane, with just two home games to go.

Negatives

Spurs will just reflect that they could have scored even more, having had 24 shots, with 14 of them on target. Bournemouth were lucky to only lose 4-0.

Manager rating out of 10

9 -- Pochettino made two good decisions in sticking with a 4-2-3-1 formation, which enabled him to keep Son in the team, and deploying Eric Dier in midfield again. The manager is such a perfectionist that he rarely looked happy and was constantly urging his players on and demanding more.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Hugo Lloris, 6 - Mostly a spectator. Bournemouth's fans gleefully sang "we've had a shot" when their side mustered their solitary effort on target.

DF Kyle Walker, 7 -- Rarely tested defensively but provided good attacking width on the right flank and set up a couple of chances with intelligent passes or balls into the box.

DF Toby Alderweireld, 7 -- Dealt with any threats with the minimum of fuss, and his long-range passing had pinpoint accuracy as usual.

DF Jan Vertonghen, 7 -- Stayed focused despite his side's dominance and made some well-timed interceptions and sliding challenges.

DF Ben Davies, 7 -- Put in some brave tackles when he could have ducked out, given Spurs' superiority, and he helped to set up a first-half chance for Christian Eriksen with a neat pass in to Son.

MF Eric Dier, 8 -- Deservedly kept his place in midfield despite the availability of Victor Wanyama and kept Spurs on the front foot, particularly when he blocked Jack Wilshere's pass in the build-up to the second goal.

Harry Kane marked his return to the starting XI with his 20th Premier League goal against Bournemouth.

MF Mousa Dembele, 9 -- Consistently threaded the ball between the lines to send his teammates running at goal, while outfoxing his opponents in tight areas, and he scored the all-important opening goal.

MF Christian Eriksen, 9 -- Created a host of openings in another fine display, and his corner resulted in Dembele's opener. The Dane could just have been a little sharper with his own finishing.

MF Dele Alli, 7 -- Played his part as Spurs launched wave after wave of attack but was unable to get on the scoresheet himself this time.

MF Son Heung-min, 9 -- Maintained his impressive goalscoring form with his eighth strike in six games and, although he was a little wasteful after that, he set up Vincent Janssen's late goal.

FW Harry Kane, 9 -- Set up Son's strike with a neat touch and then beat Artur Boruc himself just after the break. Like his South Korean teammate, he could just have scored more as the chances kept coming. But in fairness, this was his first start after his return from injury.

Substitutes

MF Victor Wanyama, N/A -- Got a 10-minute run-out as he returned from a lower back injury.

MF Moussa Sissoko, N/A -- Replaced Alli in the 84th minute and had little time to make an impact.

FW Vincent Janssen, N/A -- Appeared off the bench in the 87th minute and promptly scored, which will only boost his confidence further after some encouraging outings.

