Harry Kane, Son Heung-min fire Spurs back within four points of Chelsea

Previous
US Pescara
Juventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tottenham Hotspur
AFC Bournemouth
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Everton
Burnley
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Sporting Gijón
Real Madrid
2
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Borussia Dortmund
Eintracht Frankfurt
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Southampton
Manchester City
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/4  Draw: 31/10  Away: 3/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Atletico Madrid
Osasuna
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/11  Draw: 6/1  Away: 16/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Barcelona
Real Sociedad
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/5  Draw: 6/1  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/4  Draw: 14/5  Away: 3/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Internazionale
AC Milan
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Chicago Fire
New England Revolution
9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 19/20  Draw: 12/5  Away: 29/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Columbus Crew SC
Toronto FC
12:00 AM UTC Apr 16, 2017
Game Details
Home: 23/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 12/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Portland Timbers
Sporting Kansas City
2:30 AM UTC Apr 16, 2017
Game Details
Home: 17/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 7/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Kane, Son fire Spurs within four of Chelsea

Tottenham Player Ratings Ben Pearce
Read

Spurs seize the day vs. Bournemouth

The Match Nick Miller
Read

Spurs are no longer "Spursy"

English Premier League Iain Macintosh
Read

Hislop's Rankings: Spurs No. 6

Power Rankings ESPN staff
Read
Arsenal fans cheering

When will St Totteringham's Day end?

English Premier League Dan Kilpatrick and Mattias Karen
Read
Christian Pulisic

Pulisic on Spurs' radar; Barca want Dybala

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read

Alli deserved to be on POTY shortlist

English Premier League Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Transfer Rater: Fabregas to Atletico

Transfers Sam Maguire, Footballwhispers
Read

Spurs dreaming of catching Chelsea

Tottenham John Crace
Read

Spurs' challenge wrecked by injuries

Tottenham Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Alli's 21st: 21 reasons he can be a world star

English Premier League Dan Kilpatrick
Read
Son Heung-Min

Son fills Kane's boots to top Power Rankings

Player Power Rankings ESPN Staff
Read

Spurs continue to keep pace with Chelsea

Heroes & Villains ESPN staff
Read

Hazard, Lukaku in Team of the Weekend

Team of the weekend Ton Sweetman
Read

Son's brace fires Spurs closer to Chelsea

Tottenham Player Ratings Ben Pearce
Read

Alli awesome, Spurs remain in title hunt

The Match Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Spurs and Chelsea to battle for Gibson?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Transfer Rater: Dele Alli to Man United

Transfers Andrew Gibney, Footballwhispers
Read

Hislop's Rankings: Tottenham No. 7

Power Rankings ESPN staff
Read

Tottenham show staying power

Tottenham Ben Pearce
Read
 By Ben Pearce
Share
Tweet
   

Harry Kane, Son Heung-min fire Spurs back within four points of Chelsea

Tottenham maintained their stunning form cruising past Bournemouth to close the lead at the top to four points.
Tottenham maintained their stunning form cruising past Bournemouth to close the lead at the top to four points.
Tottenham maintained their stunning form cruising past Bournemouth to close the lead at the top to four points.

Tottenham's fans arrived at White Hart Lane hoping for a repeat of last Saturday's 4-0 home win over Watford -- and they got precisely that against Bournemouth.

Spurs were already 2-0 up and cruising in the 20th minute as Mousa Dembele's close-range strike was quickly followed by another goal for the in-form Son Heung-min.

And, while the north Londoners were guilty of profligacy as they kept opening up their visitors, Harry Kane struck just after half-time -- netting his 20th Premier League goal of the season -- while substitute Vincent Janssen added further gloss to the scoreline late on.

With the gap at the top down to four points again, it now remains to be seen how league leaders Chelsea will respond at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
AFC BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Positives

Spurs' front four are in frightening form, to the extent that it is hard to see who Mauricio Pochettino would drop if he plans to switch to a 3-4-2- for next weekend's FA Cup semifinal against Chelsea.

Kane is now back among the goals after his recent ankle injury, and deputy striker Vincent Janssen continued his steady improvement by finding the net during his brief cameo appearance at the end.

Tottenham could not really be in better form as they approach their showdown with Chelsea, having won their last eight games in all competitions -- and they remain on course for an unbeaten season at White Hart Lane, with just two home games to go.

Negatives

Spurs will just reflect that they could have scored even more, having had 24 shots, with 14 of them on target. Bournemouth were lucky to only lose 4-0.

Manager rating out of 10

9 -- Pochettino made two good decisions in sticking with a 4-2-3-1 formation, which enabled him to keep Son in the team, and deploying Eric Dier in midfield again. The manager is such a perfectionist that he rarely looked happy and was constantly urging his players on and demanding more.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Hugo Lloris, 6 - Mostly a spectator. Bournemouth's fans gleefully sang "we've had a shot" when their side mustered their solitary effort on target.

DF Kyle Walker, 7 -- Rarely tested defensively but provided good attacking width on the right flank and set up a couple of chances with intelligent passes or balls into the box.

DF Toby Alderweireld, 7 -- Dealt with any threats with the minimum of fuss, and his long-range passing had pinpoint accuracy as usual.

DF Jan Vertonghen, 7 -- Stayed focused despite his side's dominance and made some well-timed interceptions and sliding challenges.

DF Ben Davies, 7 -- Put in some brave tackles when he could have ducked out, given Spurs' superiority, and he helped to set up a first-half chance for Christian Eriksen with a neat pass in to Son.

MF Eric Dier, 8 -- Deservedly kept his place in midfield despite the availability of Victor Wanyama and kept Spurs on the front foot, particularly when he blocked Jack Wilshere's pass in the build-up to the second goal.

Harry Kane marked his return to the starting XI with his 20th Premier League goal against Bournemouth.

MF Mousa Dembele, 9 -- Consistently threaded the ball between the lines to send his teammates running at goal, while outfoxing his opponents in tight areas, and he scored the all-important opening goal.

MF Christian Eriksen, 9 -- Created a host of openings in another fine display, and his corner resulted in Dembele's opener. The Dane could just have been a little sharper with his own finishing.

MF Dele Alli, 7 -- Played his part as Spurs launched wave after wave of attack but was unable to get on the scoresheet himself this time.

MF Son Heung-min, 9 -- Maintained his impressive goalscoring form with his eighth strike in six games and, although he was a little wasteful after that, he set up Vincent Janssen's late goal.

FW Harry Kane, 9 -- Set up Son's strike with a neat touch and then beat Artur Boruc himself just after the break. Like his South Korean teammate, he could just have scored more as the chances kept coming. But in fairness, this was his first start after his return from injury.

Substitutes

MF Victor Wanyama, N/A -- Got a 10-minute run-out as he returned from a lower back injury.

MF Moussa Sissoko, N/A -- Replaced Alli in the 84th minute and had little time to make an impact.

FW Vincent Janssen, N/A -- Appeared off the bench in the 87th minute and promptly scored, which will only boost his confidence further after some encouraging outings.

Ben is ESPN FC's Tottenham blogger. Follow on Twitter: @BenPearceSpurs.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.