Pochettino's big call in selecting Vorm ahead of Lloris as Spurs target FA Cup

Eyebrows raised when Mauricio Pochettino suggested he will pick No. 2 goalkeeper Michel Vorm in the FA Cup semifinal against Chelsea on April 22.

It was disappointing news for a number of fans, particularly those who feel Pochettino does not take cup competitions seriously enough.

The Spurs boss has stated his desire to bring trophies to White Hart Lane and stressed the importance of creating a "winning mentality". But after early eliminations from the League Cup, Champions League and Europa League this season, he has now admitted he does not intend to pick his strongest team in the last four of the FA Cup -- even though Spurs are facing the champions elect.

The logic is obvious enough. Vorm has started every other domestic cup tie this season, presumably as part of a pre-standing agreement, and he has helped the north Londoners reach this stage. For Pochettino, he deserves the chance to take the next step as well regardless of the opposition.

Tottenham's manager adopted the same approach in the League Cup in 2014-15, picking Vorm in every round up to and including the two-legged semifinals. But that last-four clash was against League One side Sheffield United and when it came to the final against Chelsea at Wembley, the manager turned to Hugo Lloris.

This time, Pochettino's apparent policy of sticking with Vorm in the semifinals means the Dutchman is set to face the Blues at the national stadium. Lloris may be pencilled in for the final again in theory, but will Spurs get there?

It is worth noting that Vorm's likely inclusion might just be the tip of the iceberg. Like the 33-year-old, Kieran Trippier, Ben Davies, Harry Winks and Son Heung-Min have also been involved from the start against Aston Villa, Wycombe Wanderers, Fulham and Millwall. So will they also get the chance to continue the journey against Chelsea?

Pochettino would certainly anger a host of supporters if he deviates too greatly from his first-choice lineup and presides over another cup exit, seeing the club's final realistic chance of a trophy disappear.

Yet his approach has some merit -- indeed, merit is probably the key word. One of the great challenges as a manager of a top-six club is maintaining a happy squad, ensuring those who are often on the sidelines do not cause problems and ultimately ask to leave. Life can be particularly frustrating for back-up goalkeepers.

So in the FA Cup quarterfinal against Millwall, Pochettino picked the squad men who deserved the opportunity. There was no charity. The likes of Kevin Wimmer, Josh Onomah and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou didn't get a minute of action, but Pochettino rewarded the handful of players who had shown they were up the task -- and they justified his faith again.

Vorm has now kept clean sheets in the last two rounds, while Davies had one of his better outings against Millwall. Trippier set up a goal that day and has been excellent in 2017, while Harry Winks goes from strength to strength, and Son has scored six goals in the cup this campaign.

Of course, facing Chelsea is a very different challenge to the ones that have gone before, but Pochettino would have some justification if he feels the quintet in question has earned his trust -- unlike others -- and deserve another opportunity.

Michel Vorm has proven a capable understudy to Hugo Lloris at Tottenham.

The risks are obvious but such a show of faith fosters both respect for the manager and a sense of togetherness in the squad -- a feeling that everyone is growing together and pulling in the same direction. Those are two key reasons why so many Spurs players, both first-team stars and squad men, have signed new contracts this season.

It is the product of a culture in which hard work and good performances are rewarded. Pochettino would therefore think very carefully about thanking Vorm & Co. for their fulsome contributions to Spurs' cup run before "bringing in the big guns".

So what does Lloris make of the prospect of missing the semifinal, assuming he has seen Pochettino's comments? Well, the captain stated on Wednesday that Pochettino is "the best coach in the world," and that his future at the club is tied to his manager's.

Lloris clearly recognises the culture Pochettino has developed is central to Tottenham's stunning rise.

There would understandably be great frustration if Spurs lost to Chelsea while the likes of Lloris and Kyle Walker watched from the bench. But Pochettino must balance short-term success with continued long-term progress -- and if Spurs are to keep improving their squad, they must hold on to the most capable reserves who are already at the club.

Both manager and captain will recognise the importance of ensuring those players feel valued, and trust they will play in big games when they deserve it.

