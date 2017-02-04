Tottenham's inability to get a big result away has them fighting to best the rest

Craig Burley breaks down Tottenham's problems away from home and the handball controversy in Arsenal's win over Hull City.

The post-mortem of Tottenham's 2-0 defeat at Liverpool has been as much about another failed title challenge as the match itself. The result leaves Spurs 10 points behind Chelsea and manager Mauricio Pochettino and captain Hugo Lloris as good as conceded the trophy afterwards.

"We have a lot to win: to put this club consistently in the top four and there are two more opportunities, the FA Cup and Europa League," said the goalkeeper.

Spurs beat Chelsea 2-0 in January, comfortably in the end, and last month they looked like the best team in the England, just as they did in the second half of last season. So why are they fighting to be the best of the rest again?

Tottenham are missing a big away win, for a start. They have now visited the other top six clubs, taking just two points from a possible 15. Even in the draws at Arsenal and Manchester City, they went behind but were spared by bad finishing.

"My feeling is it's not the first time we started the first half in this way. At Manchester City or even at Manchester United too," said Lloris at Anfield, where Tottenham were 2-0 down inside 20 minutes. "We have done well at White Hart Lane and we need to keep that but improve our away performances."

By contrast, Liverpool are yet to lose to a rival on the road after wins at Arsenal and Chelsea and draws at Manchester United and Spurs, while Chelsea won at City and drew at Anfield. City only have three away points -- the win at United -- and United and Arsenal have one apiece, but they all have at least one more match, so Tottenham may be left as the worst of the best on the road.

Pochettino's team have had big home wins against City and Chelsea, but they could not expect to be champions without at least one big away victory. This time last year, they won 2-1 at City, knocking their opponents out of the title race and suggesting they could really be champions. It would have been a similar story had they won at Anfield.

The struggles away are the result of weak bodies and minds. As Leicester and now Chelsea are showing, winning the title is possible with 13 or 14 players without European football. With it, you need a title-winning squad -- and Tottenham do not have one.

At Liverpool, Pochettino was without Jan Vertonghen and Danny Rose, meaning he could not play the three-at-the-back system that was so effective against Chelsea. Stand-ins Ben Davies and Eric Dier were ruthlessly exposed by Sadio Mane & Co. It was a similar story at City, where Pochettino was forced to change his system midway through the first half and again at half time due to Vertonghen's absence. In the 2-1 defeat at Chelsea, Spurs missed Rose and Toby Alderweireld. At Arsenal, they were missing Alderweireld and Dele Alli. Only at Manchester United did they have their best XI on the pitch.

Every team has injuries, but while Tottenham have one of the best XIs in the league, Pochettino's squad cannot cope on the biggest occasions when key players are missing. The manager has previously admitted his side must "add more quality," while on Saturday he said: "If we have the squad, we will see. It is important that our project is long-term and we can see if we can cope with all the competitions now."

There is also the question of mentality. In August, Pochettino said the only challenge his players had to overcome was "in their heads," but while the comebacks at Arsenal and City were admirable, he knows his side still lack the mindset of champions. "Chelsea have a lot of players that know what it means to win, whereas we are creating a winning mentality," he said.

Lloris was harsher: "They are more experienced than us," he said of the club's rivals. "Even if we had a good experience last season for the title race, it's not enough. It's difficult to explain honestly. We need to question ourselves about that. The season is still long, there are plenty of games ahead and we cannot fail in that kind of area of the game. The aggression has to be natural, especially for top teams like this one."

Pochettino is not blameless. He has now been outwitted by Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp on the road. At United, Mourinho used wingers to occupy Tottenham's full-backs, leaving the visitors pedestrian and narrow, and Guardiola surprised Pochettino with a high press and an attacking lineup. In hindsight, Pochettino's high defensive line at Anfield was suicidal and Klopp's players took advantage.

A bit of perspective is required. Tottenham used to be disappointed by fifth place and now second is frustrating. If they are to be champions, though, a stronger squad and a stronger mindset on the road are required, too.

Dan is ESPN FC's Tottenham correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Dan_KP.