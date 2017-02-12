Davies exposed, Spurs attack dries up in disheartening defeat at Liverpool

Liverpool pick up their first Premier League win of 2017 with the help of a Sadio Mane brace to down Tottenham.

Craig Burley sees Liverpool's 2-0 win over Spurs as a rejuvenating confidence boost to gain momentum from.

Mauricio Pochettino doesn't hide from his team's performance, and says the reality is that Liverpool were just better.

Two goals in two minutes from Sadio Mane inside the first 20 minutes effectively killed the game off as a contest. Though Liverpool were much the stronger side throughout their 2-0 victory, Tottenham were the architects of their own downfall by giving away possession inside their own half and they could have gone into the break three or four down. The second half was a scrappy affair with Spurs still failing to find any rhythm and Liverpool content to see the game out for their first Premier League win of 2017.

Positives

Hard to think of one. Spurs were outplayed throughout and never looked as if they had the plan or fight to mount a serious challenge at one of their bogey grounds. No player could look himself in the eye at the end of the game and be satisfied with his performance. The one upside is that Tottenham do not have any away games left to play against teams in the top six of the Premier League.

Negatives

Given a chance to put some distance between themselves and Arsenal in third place and put some pressure on Chelsea at the top, Spurs delivered one of their most tepid performances of the season. They looked unprepared and mentally fragile. The absence of any players who can come off the bench to transform the game is also a major concern.

Manager rating out of 10

3 -- It wasn't exactly a revelation that the return of Mane to the Liverpool lineup would put severe pressure on the left side of the Tottenham defence, yet Mauricio Pochettino seemed to have no plan to counter it. Ben Davies was frequently left unprotected as no one appeared to have been assigned to track back to help him out. Nor was there any sign of the manager having altered the shape of the team at half-time to compensate. It's also beginning to look as if the experiment of playing Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen isn't working. Against Liverpool the team looked to have no shape.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Hugo Lloris, 6 -- Made a couple of good saves in the first half to prevent Liverpool being out of sight by half-time, but his distribution frequently put players under pressure and his decision making of when to come out and when to stay on his line was poor.

DF Kyle Walker, 6 -- Coped well enough defensively, though one sliced clearance almost presented Mane with his hat trick. Only made a couple of runs into the Liverpool half so was almost non-existent as an attacking threat.

DF Toby Alderweireld, 7 -- The only Spurs player to be somewhere near his best but even he was struggling, largely as a result of trying to cover for his teammates' errors. Made a couple of good blocks but grew frustrated and picked up his first booking of the campaign.

DF Eric Dier, 5 -- Looked out of his depth for much of the first half hour and presented Liverpool with their first goal by being caught in possession. Tightened up as the game went on but by then it was far too late.

DF Ben Davies, 4 -- His limitations as left-back were cruelly exposed as he was caught out of position time and again, and he lacks the pace to make a telling contribution going forward. But he can also wonder why he was given so little protection.

MF Victor Wanyama, 6 -- Was moderately effective at breaking Liverpool up in midfield but his passing was poor. Too often he won possession only to give it away.

MF Mousa Dembele, 6 -- Held on to the ball well enough but too often ran into dead ends as there were no players nearby to relieve the pressure on him. It's also a concern that a player of his talents should not have scored a single goal this season.

MF Son Heung-Min, 5 -- One of the brighter sparks going forward but was guilty of a bad miss in the first half that could have given Spurs a foot back in the game. Squaring the ball to Kane would have been a better option. Defensively, Son was very poor, seldom tracking back and all too often leaving Davies exposed.

MF Dele Alli, 4 -- Never really got into the game and his first touch was weak. Created almost nothing and resorted to his old ways of making niggling fouls on the opposition.

MF Christian Eriksen, 4 -- Has looked poor in his past few outings and this was his worst yet. Where he used to find pockets of space, now he merely runs into defenders. Like Alli, he created next to nothing and it looked as if he was unsure of what position he was meant to be playing in.

FW Harry Kane, 4 -- Just one touch inside the Liverpool box all game showed just how peripheral he was. In the past he has thrived on being the sole front-runner and knows what is expected of him in that role. With Son playing in a more advanced role, Kane is invariably in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Substitutes

MF Harry Winks, 5 -- It's a sign of the lack of depth on the bench that Pochettino turned to Winks to change the game at Anfield. Was largely ineffectual.

MF Moussa Sissoko, NR -- Made little impression down the right-hand side in the few minutes he was given.

FW Vincent Janssen, NR -- Was brought on more in desperation than expectation late on and failed to make any significant contribution.

John Crace is one of ESPN FC's Tottenham bloggers. Follow him on Twitter @JohnJCrace.