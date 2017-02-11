Dele Alli underlines star credentials as Spurs ace wins Player of the Month

Mauricio Pochettino says Dele Alli is a future Tottenham captain.

Dele Alli is the Premier League Player of the Month for January and it is fully deserved.

It might be remembered as the month Alli's remarkable promise began to be truly fulfilled. He scored five goals in the league and turned around two FA Cup matches from the bench. But it was the nature of his goals that suggested Alli is making the transition from a talented and temperamental young player to a ruthless world class performer.

It is no wonder Harry Kane rejected comparisons with Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard this week, telling ESPN FC that Alli is "his own player," who will go on to be "one of the best in the world."

ESPN FC looks back at Alli's January ...

Watford 1-4 Tottenham, Jan. 1

Alli scored twice at Southampton four days earlier and he grabbed another double against the hapless Hornets, capitalising on Younes Kaboul's error to pass in the first before finishing Kane's cross. It was an otherwise quiet day for the midfielder, who only had 33 touches and completed just 56 percent of his passes, which only served to underline his transition into a lethal goal-scorer. He was replaced on the hour, and afterwards said he was unhappy that he hadn't scored a first Premier League hat trick.

Tottenham 2-0 Chelsea, Jan. 4

Chelsea came to White Hart Lane on a 13-game winning run but Alli was the difference. He scored both goals, clinical back-post headers either side of half time from Christian Eriksen crosses, which were carbon copies of each other. Spurs needed to win to have any chance of forcing their way into the title race and Alli's goals were the mark of a world class player, delivering at a crucial time for his team.

Deadly Dele Alli's double was enough to shatter Chelsea's unbeaten run at the start of 2017.

Tottenham 2-0 Aston Villa, Jan. 8

Manager Mauricio Pochettino made nine changes for the FA Cup fourth round match against the Championship side and Alli was on the bench. Without him and Kane, Spurs were toothless in the first half and on the hour Pochettino acted, replacing the lead-footed Vincent Janssen with Alli. It worked straight away: Spurs immediately looked sharper and Ben Davies and Son Heung-Min scored in the final 20 minutes.

Tottenham 4-0 West Brom, Jan. 14

This match was about Kane, who scored a hat trick in the week he became a father. It wouldn't have been possible without the tireless work of Alli, though, who assisted Kane's third and Tottenham fourth and covered more ground -- 12.02km -- and completed more sprints -- 76 -- than any other player on the pitch. It was a reminder than even when he is not scoring, Alli contributes positively.

Manchester City 2-2 Tottenham, Jan. 21

Another big game, another big Alli goal. Spurs were 2-0 down and had been thoroughly outplayed by City before Alli arrived with another thumping back-post header, this time from Kyle Walker's cross. That goal is quickly becoming his trademark and, again, it showed he is a man for the big occasion. Son equalised to give Spurs an important point.

Dele Alli's strike earned Tottenham a way back into the match at Manchester City.

Tottenham 4-3 Wycombe Wanderers, Jan. 28

For the second FA Cup game running, it took Alli's introduction from the bench to help turn the tide for Tottenham -- a sign of his quality but also a concern for Pochettino. Spurs were 2-1 down against the League Two club when Alli came on but within three minutes it was level. When Wycombe took a shock lead, he scored another leveller, a supremely calm finish, before Son scored another late goal to win it.

Sunderland 0-0 Tottenham, Jan. 31

The month finished with a disappointing draw for Tottenham and Alli against rock-bottom Sunderland. Alli was a big part of their improved second half, seeing a dangerous effort deflected wide and, again, he completed more sprints than anyone, while only Eriksen ran further.

