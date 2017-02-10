Mauricio Pochettino faces Son Heung-Min quandary at Tottenham

The ESPN FC crew discuss whether Mauricio Pochettino can bring the title to Tottenham.

After 24 games last season, Tottenham were on 45 points. Having played the same number of games this term, they are now five points better off. That's undeniably real progress and yet there is underlying cause for concern.

This time last year, Spurs were flying but in their last two Premier League games, they have struggled to find their customary sharpness and fluency. In a 0-0 draw at Sunderland, they barely managed a single shot on target throughout the 90 minutes, while it took a second half penalty to ease them over the line against Middlesbrough.

It's not hard to find possible reasons for Spurs' recent struggles, the most obvious the injuries to Jan Vertonghen and Danny Rose. Not only are both players two of the best defenders in the Premier League, they are integral to the formation. Tottenham's best football has been played this season when manager Mauricio Pochettino has played a back three of Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier and Vertonghen and allowed Kyle Walker and Rose to operate as wing backs.

With Vertonghen and Rose out, Pochettino has had to switch to a more conventional back four. Not only does the Spurs manager appear unable to trust Kevin Wimmer or Cameron Carter-Vickers enough to play as part of a back three, he also recognises that Ben Davies simply does not have the speed to be a like-for-like replacement for Rose.

The repercussions have been felt elsewhere in the team. In order to inject some pace into the left side of the field, Son Heung-Min has had to be elevated to the starting XI. Take nothing away from the South Korean -- his work rate is excellent and his trickery in the box won the penalty against Middlesbrough -- but Spurs seem to struggle with him in the lineup.

It's a question of four into three won't go. When Son starts, Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli all appear to be less effective than usual. Kane thrives on the responsibility of being Tottenham's target man and has the striker's gift of popping up in the right place at the right time. When paired with Son, Kane has looked to be a more peripheral figure and the timing of his runs has been less incisive.

Much the same applies to Alli and Eriksen, both of whom have looked far less threatening in the last couple of games. It is as though they have found the attacking midfield too crowded to be effective. They have both struggled to find the space they had previously carved open at will. Alli's late runs into the box have all but dried up while Eriksen has had much less time on the ball. This may seem hard on Son, but his best role seems to be as a 60th minute substitute who can use his pace to unsettle tired defences.

Son Heung-Min has proven an effective substitute, coming off the bench and scoring in Tottenham's 2-2 draw at Man City.

Pochettino may feel playing Son is his best option while Vertonghen and Rose are out. But the manager must be looking at ways to tweak the formation in order to keep the pressure on Chelsea at the top of the Premier League. Though the title looks to be Chelsea's to lose, with the West London club nine points clear of Spurs in second, Tottenham must be sure to take advantage of any slip ups.

This Saturday, they travel to Anfield to play a Liverpool side that appear to be in freefall, having failed to win a game all year. But Pochettino can take nothing for granted. Bizarrely, Liverpool's record against the top clubs is far better than against those in the lower half of the division. Only recently they managed a home draw against Chelsea and it seems inconceivable that a team as talented as theirs can continue such a poor run of form indefinitely.

It will be up to Spurs to dictate the pace of the game. Liverpool are low on confidence and their early energies will be focused on maintaining parity. If Tottenham can get their noses in front early and keep Liverpool's flair players Adam Lallana and Philippe Coutinho quiet, they should be able to take all three points. But it won't be easy, not least because the home team will be buoyed by the return of Sadio Mane. The Senegal player is frighteningly quick and could give Davies a tricky afternoon.

Much will depend on Spurs taking their chances -- they are unlikely to be able to get away with being as profligate in front of goal as they were at home to Middlesbrough.

While a draw wouldn't necessarily be a bad result, it's one that would give more pleasure to Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal.

John Crace is one of ESPN FC's Tottenham bloggers. Follow him on Twitter @JohnJCrace.