Son's threat occupies Boro defence as Spurs win again at White Hart Lane

A lone Harry Kane PK split the difference for Spurs, who take a crucial three points to remain in the title race.

A lone Harry Kane PK split the difference for Spurs, who take a crucial three points to remain in the title race.

Craig Burley says it's a tall task for Tottenham to catch Chelsea despite keeping pace with a win over Middlesbrough.

Mauricio Pochettino says Spurs absolutely deserved the three points, as they continue to chase Chelsea for the title.

Tottenham had to work hard for Saturday's victory but eventually edged past Middlesbrough 1-0 at White Hart Lane to strengthen their hold on second place in the Premier League.

Spurs dominated from the start and Toby Alderweireld headed against the post while Harry Kane had a goal disallowed for offside in the first half. The game remained goalless at half-time and, as the clock ticked toward the hour mark, the home fans began to fear their side might not get the breakthrough they deserved.

But the enterprising Son Heung-Min, who was a constant threat on the left side, was then tripped by Espinosa Bernardo in the box and Kane stepped up to convert the resulting penalty -- which proved to be enough for the hosts.

Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur Middlesbrough Middlesbrough 1 0 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Positives

Tottenham had a frustrating night in midweek, drawing 0-0 at Sunderland and failing to take advantage as their rivals dropped points -- Manchester City were the only top-six side to win on Tuesday and Wednesday. But, this time, Mauricio Pochettino's side found a way to overcome another struggling side and capitalise on Arsenal and Liverpool's defeats, establishing a three-point cushion below them.

Spurs' home form is also a real source of strength. They have won 10 of their 12 top-flight fixtures at White Hart Lane this season, drawing the other two, while scoring 26 goals and only conceding five.

Negatives

The game was closer than it should have been, given Tottenham's dominance. Had Marten de Roon gotten his late volley on target then the hosts may well have conceded a heartbreaking equaliser.

Manager rating out of 10

8 -- Pochettino's decision to play with three attacking midfielders, with Son on the left side, was rewarded as it took the pressure off left-back Ben Davies in an attacking sense. The Welshman was able to play a supporting role rather than having to replicate Danny Rose's attacking dynamism -- a task that was always going to be beyond him.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Hugo Lloris, 6 -- Had little to do against a side who were unable to muster a single shot on target.

DF Kyle Walker, 7 -- Put in an inviting first-half cross and used his pace to good effect defensively. He could cut out the ankle-high crossfield balls though -- one went out of play and one was intercepted.

DF Eric Dier, 7 -- Tried to force the play a few times rather than just playing simple passes into midfield, but this was another solid outing.

DF Toby Alderweireld, 7 -- Made simple but effective interventions when called upon, notably when he stopped the pacy Adama Traore in his tracks on two occasions. He also headed against the post in the first half.

DF Ben Davies, 6 -- Defended capably but offers much less than Rose offensively, and he had a bad minute when he lost the ball twice in quick succession, first on the outskirts of Middlesbrough's box and then in the centre of the pitch.

Son Heung-Min was a constant thorn in the side of Middlesbrough's defence in Tottenham's 1-0 win.

MF Victor Wanyama, 7 -- Gets great credit once again for his role in another clean sheet. Time and again Middlesbrough's attempts to counter-attack were halted before they could even get at Spurs' defenders, and he kept things simple in possession.

MF Mousa Dembele, 8 -- Dominated the midfield, with and without the ball. The Belgian used his strength to win possession on a number of occasions and kept his side on the front foot by gliding past opponents and making good decisions with his passing, repeatedly finding Son in space and giving the South Korean chances to run at his man.

MF Christian Eriksen, 7 -- Worked hard for the cause and forced a couple of saves from Victor Valdes.

MF Dele Alli, 6 -- Put in an energetic display and was always aiming to make a forward run or pass, but sometimes he seemed too anxious to beat a man in tight areas rather than look for a teammate.

MF Son Heung-Min, 8 -- Provided a consistent threat down the left side, drawing an early save from Valdes and then put in two good crosses for Kane before eventually winning the decisive penalty. Son also put in a very good shift and it was no surprise that he was the first player to be substituted inside the last 10 minutes.

FW Harry Kane, 7 -- Not at his best and he should have done better with a first-half header, which went over the bar, but he converted the penalty coolly.

Substitutes

MF Moussa Sissoko, N/A -- Replaced Son nine minutes from time and led an attack that ended in a chance for Eriksen.

MF Harry Winks, N/A -- Came on in place of Alli with a couple of minutes left.

FW Vincent Janssen, N/A -- Got onto the pitch in injury time.

Ben is ESPN FC's Tottenham blogger. Follow on Twitter: @BenPearceSpurs.