Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane torment West Brom as Spurs shine

Harry Kane was in inspired form as Tottenham thumped West Brom.

Harry Kane scored a brilliant hat trick as Tottenham beat West Brom 4-0 to pile the pressure on leaders Chelsea.

Before Saturday, West Brom were unbeaten at White Hart Lane since 2012, with their last three meetings finishing 1-1, and last season's corresponding fixture all but ended Spurs' hopes of pipping Leicester City to the Premier League title. But the hosts were utterly dominant here and the visitors needed goalkeeper Ben Foster to keep the scoreline respectable.

Spurs travel to Manchester City next in a game which could say a lot about which team is better equipped to win the title.

Positives

Everything. This was another comprehensive victory which suggests Mauricio Pochettino's men are showing their best after some patchy form in October and November.

Negatives

Jan Vertonghen's injury looks a bad one, which is a worry with a trip to City up next and the Europa League resuming next month.

Manager rating out of 10

9 -- The manager kept faith with the XI and formation he used in the 2-0 win over Chelsea and was rewarded with an utterly dominant performance.

From the moment Spurs scored a second midway through the first half, Pochettino had little to worry about and this display was another vindication of his switch to a 3-4-3 formation, which looks here to stay.

Player ratings (1-10, 10=best; players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Hugo Lloris, 7 -- Made a great point-blank save to deny an offside Salomon Rondon but otherwise untroubled, barring an effort from Matt Phillips which whizzed past his far post. His kicking -- sometimes suspect -- was fine.

DF Eric Dier, 7 -- More than the other two centre-backs, he was tasked with shackling West Brom's lone striker Rondon and he seemed to enjoy the physical battle. Did everything asked of him and looks so much more comfortable as part of a back three than a back four.

DF Toby Alderweireld, 7 -- Unlucky not to score a rare goal with his feet after Foster parried a powerful effort. Defensively, he was as assured as ever, leading Tottenham from the heart of the back three.

DF Jan Vertonghen, 8 -- There can't be anyone at Spurs who enjoys the three-at-the-back setup as much as Vertonghen, who roamed forward freely and had three shots, including an effort well-saved by Foster. He was helped off with a bad-looking ankle injury on 66 minutes in apparent agony, so it could be a while before he plays again.

MF Kyle Walker, 9 -- His delivery was nearly perfect throughout and he twice created chances for Kane in the first half before the striker finally finished his square pass for the fourth goal, after the wing-back had robbed Gareth McAuley. The West Brom man will be having nightmares about his afternoon against Walker for a while.

MF Victor Wanyama, 7 -- In common with almost every Spurs player, he might have scored but Foster made a good stop from his low effort from 18-yards. He did not have much enforcing to do, given Spurs had 73 percent possession, but he used the ball well.

MF Mousa Dembele, 8 -- Looked in the mood from the first minute and West Brom struggled to get close to him. In this formation, he is the perfect link between defence and attack.

MF Christian Eriksen, 9 -- The Dane was at the heart of everything good about Tottenham, making the first goal with a cute pass to Kane, and starting and finishing the move for the second, even if he was unlucky it went down as a McAuley own goal. He was at his purring best, orchestrating the play and tempo in a free role in midfield. It's performances like this that make it clear why Pochettino recently described him as Spurs' "brain".

MF Dele Alli, 8 -- Compared to his last three games, the man-of-the-moment was relatively quiet but he still looked a class above West Brom's players every time he got the ball. His scooped assist for Kane's hat trick goal was special and, as usual, he pressed relentlessly.

MF Danny Rose, 8 -- Another performance that was difficult to fault. He dominated the left flank, leaving Craig Dawson breathless, and even put in an inch-perfect tackle on Nacer Chadli in the penalty box when needed. Given his own high standards, he may be annoyed not to have got a goal or an assist.

FW Harry Kane, 10 -- All three goals were superb, instinctive finishes and he was unlucky not to score at least two more against an inspired but helpless Foster. Goals aside, the England striker was harangued by West Brom's defenders but his movement and hold-up play left them ragged.

Substitutes:

DF Ben Davies, 7 -- First look at Davies as one of the three centre-backs, where he plays for Wales, and he looked assured.

MF Harry Winks, N/R -- Allowed Dembele a breather in the final 15 minutes and, as usual, he looked unflustered by this stage.

FW Son Heung-Min, N/R -- Played the final three minutes in place of Kane, who was given a chance to milk the applause.

Dan is ESPN FC's Tottenham correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Dan_KP.