Tottenham's unprecedented depth can challenge for honours on three fronts

Normally at the halfway point of the season, all the talk is of who Tottenham might buy in the transfer window. This year, there's no such need. Spurs are as settled a side now as they have ever been. Manager Mauricio Pochettino seems to have all his bases covered with a squad deep enough to challenge on three fronts: They have the resources to take the FA Cup and the Europa League just as seriously as ensuring a top-four finish in the Premier league.

In almost every position, Spurs have not just cover, but cover that Pochettino implicitly trusts. In goal he has Michel Vorm, who can come in for Hugo Lloris. At wing-back, he has Kieran Trippier and Ben Davies to fill in for Kyle Walker and Danny Rose, while in the centre of the defence, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Kevin Wimmer can deputise for Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen. Meanwhile, Pochettino can take his pick of Eric Dier, Victor Wanyama, Mousa Dembele, Moussa Sissoko and (when fit) Erik Lamela as more deep-lying midfielders, with Heung-Min Son, Georges-Kevin N'Koudou, Josh Onomah, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen as more attacking midfielders.

The only place where there appears to be no backup is up front. Within a few games, many Spurs fans were comparing Vincent Janssen with another dud striker, Roberto Soldado; now they are recalling the Spaniard with a certain nostalgia. Whatever it was that the Tottenham scouts saw in Janssen, he hasn't looked remotely capable of replicating that form in a Spurs shirt. He now has just two goals -- both from the penalty spot -- and has not looked like scoring from open play.

In the third-round FA Cup tie against Aston Villa on Sunday, the Dutchman cut a forlorn figure, and there must be question marks over his place at White Hart Lane. No one can fault his work rate, but ultimately a striker has to be judged on the number of goals he scores. Against Villa, Spurs were a blunt force, creating almost nothing until Janssen was replaced. Nor was the turnabout thereafter just about the brilliance of Alli; it was about the rest of the team feeling more comfortable. Both Son and Sissoko looked like completely different players once Alli came on. Instead of running into blind alleys, they suddenly began to carve open space for each other.

Despite this, it would be unexpected for Pochettino to make a move for another striker during this transfer window. Not only do top-quality strikers tend to be hard to find and overpriced in January, Pochettino has stumbled on a plan B should the worst happen and Harry Kane be out injured for any length of time. With Eriksen and Alli rediscovering their form of the previous season, Spurs are now scoring plenty of goals from unexpected areas. Playing without a designated striker might not be ideal, but on current form it's a better option than sticking with Janssen.

Also hitting some form are Spurs' Premier League opponents in Saturday's lunchtime kickoff. At the start of the season, West Bromwich Albion looked like possible relegation contenders, and many fans were calling for the resignation of manager Tony Pulis. They had been prepared to put up with him setting up his team defensively while they were getting results, but not when they were near the bottom of the table. Since November, though, West Brom have improved significantly, winning six games, drawing one and losing three in the Premier League. They currently sit in eighth.

The goal-scoring exploits of Heung-Min Son, left, and Dele Alli have eased the pressure on Tottenham's strikers.

On paper, Spurs should win this encounter, but West Brom will be no pushover. They will set themselves up to defend -- more often than not putting 10 men behind the ball -- and hope to catch Tottenham on the break. That's what they did at the end of last season, holding Spurs to a frustrating 1-1 draw that went some way to ensuring they not only missed out on the title but ended up finishing behind Arsenal.

Pochettino must try to harness that memory in his prematch preparations to make sure his team don't walk out onto the pitch thinking that all they have to do is show up to collect the three points, having won so convincingly against runaway league leaders Chelsea in their last outing.

It won't be easy. That Wednesday night was one of those very special nights when White Hart Lane rocked. So great was the noise, the crowd acted almost as an extra player, and those on the pitch responded with their most complete display of the season. The atmosphere won't be the same on Saturday. The crowd will be waiting to be lifted by the team, and it will be up to the Spurs' players to generate that spirit.

Pochettino can start with most of the aces. He has no injury concerns other than the long-term absence of Lamela, and nine of his players will have had 10 days' rest. It's up to them to deliver. Beating teams like Chelsea might be the glory nights that fans remember, but it's beating clubs like West Brom that will deliver a Champions League place.

John Crace is one of ESPN FC's Tottenham bloggers. Follow him on Twitter @JohnJCrace.