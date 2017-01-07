Tottenham can prove they're ready for greatness by showing consistency

Craig Burley says Tottenham have helped open the title race, but it's hard to back them as a contender to Chelsea.

Don Hutchison explains why he believes Dele Alli can continue to impress after his two goals against Chelsea on Wednesday.

It was one of the sweetest of all victories. It wasn't the beating of Chelsea that tasted so good, Spurs have done that quite frequently at White Hart Lane in recent years. Nor was it depriving Chelsea of the chance to equal Arsenal's winning streak. No, the sweetness came in the manner of the victory.

This was Spurs at their least Spursy. Normally when Tottenham take the lead in a big game, the fans know what to expect next. A second half glimpsed through bitten finger nails as Spurs do their best, through a combination of panic and mayhem, to try to lose a game they had already won. Sometimes Spurs scrape over the line, sometimes they don't; but whichever it turns out to be, the White Hart Lane faithful leave with their nerves shredded.

Not so in Wednesday's 2-0 Premier League victory over Chelsea. Apart from a few moments at the beginning of each half, Spurs were in total control of the game. This was a team performance on an epic scale.

Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen had Diego Costa and Pedro running into dead ends so often that the two Chelsea players were openly squabbling with each other in the first half. Danny Rose and Kyle Walker showed why they are the two best wing-backs in the Premier League. Victor Wanyama was attritional in the defensive midfield, Christian Eriksen took advantage of the space created by others to set up both goals and Dele Alli found gaps in the Chelsea defence that few have found all season.

Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa Aston Villa 4:00 PM UTC Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

It may be too early to talk about a new, more clinical, more professional Spurs. Many of us have wanted to believe that in the past only to be disappointed. Yet it does feel as if something has begun to shift.

When Spurs went 2-0 up against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last season, they physically and mentally buckled when the home side came back at them. On Wednesday, they were ice cold in closing out the game. Hugo Lloris wasn't called on to make a single difficult save. Spurs now appear to be locked in a virtuous circle. The players trust the manager and Mauricio Pochettino trusts the players. If Spurs can keep the manager and team together, they have the potential to be genuine title contenders for years to come.

First, though, comes Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round, a game that Spurs will be expected to win comfortably. The Championship side are languishing in midtable and have only two away league wins to their credit so far this season: this isn't the sort of form that should worry a Tottenham side that have now won their last five matches. And yet Pochettino will be making sure that no complacency slips into his squad. It's all too easy to take your foot off the pedal after a great victory, and never more so when you're facing opponents you should beat comfortably. Pochettino will be reminding his men that after beating Manchester City in the first week of October, Spurs didn't win another game that month.

Some managers regard the FA Cup as a distraction; Pochettino will not. Rather, he will treat it as a golden opportunity to pick up some silverware. Winning the FA Cup only takes victories in six games and Spurs are as well placed as any to go the whole way. How he chooses to go about it is another matter. With no Premier league game until the following weekend -- at home to West Brom -- there is no practical reason why Pochettino should not field the same XI that started against Chelsea. All players will have plenty of recovery time.

Following his side's defeat of Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino has Tottenham looking like true contenders.

But Pochettino's past form suggests he will hedge his bets. Walker and Rose are sure to be given the weekend off, replaced by Kieran Trippier and Ben Davies. In the away game against Watford on Jan. 1, Trippier showed he is almost Walker's equal and Davies is no slouch. Mousa Dembele, riksen and Alli could also find themselves on the substitutes' bench, as much to protect them from getting injured than for fears of fatigue. If so then Harry Winks, Son Heung-Min and Moussa Sissoko should be in line for a start.

Sissoko in particular deserves a full 90-minute outing. After a poor start to his Spurs' career, he has begun to show some of his true talent in the few minutes he has played. If the Frenchman can match the effort to his performance then he can be a handful to any defence. A couple of goals would make all the difference and could see him in contention for a regular first-team place. Spurs are in the fortunate position of having all their key players -- other than Erik Lamela, who remains sidelined with a mysterious hip injury -- and the competition for places can only be healthy.

All that can prevent Spurs from beating Villa is their own lack of concentration. It may be asking a lot for Spurs to find the same intensity levels that were on display against Chelsea, but Pochettino will demand nothing less. It's that consistency that marks out the good teams from the great ones. It's time for Spurs to make that leap.

John Crace is one of ESPN FC's Tottenham bloggers. Follow him on Twitter @JohnJCrace.