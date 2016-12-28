Dele Alli stars as Tottenham end Chelsea's 13-game unbeaten streak

ESPN FC's Joao Castelo-Branco chats with writers Mark Ogden and Dan Kilpatrick following Tottenham's 2-0 win over Chelsea.

Two headed goals by Dele Alli either side of the interval were enough to give Tottenham a deserved 2-0 victory that ended Chelsea's 13-match winning streak. The away side started marginally the stronger and might have gone ahead in the fourth minute, but thereafter, Tottenham allowed Chelsea few openings and the last half hour was played out in relative comfort.

The win takes Spurs to third in the Premier League table and their current form of five straight wins puts them firmly in the title race.

Positives

For the first time in weeks, Pochettino was able to put out his best starting XI and this was as good an all-round team performance as Spurs have played all season. The formation of three at the back, with Kyle Walker and Danny Rose playing as attacking wing backs is working well, and with Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele bossing the midfield, Christian Eriksen, Alli and Harry Kane were free to press and probe the Chelsea defence.

Negatives

For the second game running, there were no negatives to talk about. To be picky, Spurs did sit back too much for 15 minutes after going two goals up which allowed Chelsea more possession higher up the pitch, but they then regained their rhythm and controlled the game in midfield.

Manager rating out of 10

8 -- After weeks of chopping and changing both players and formations, Mauricio Pochettino has now settled on a winning formula. He set the side up perfectly and his players didn't let him down. It's also tribute to his conditioning skills that though Chelsea had had an extra day's recovery over the busy Christmas and New Year fixture list, Spurs ended the game looking the stronger and more creative side.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Hugo Lloris, 7 -- Was never called upon to make a serious save. His kicking and distribution were more secure than of late and Spurs looked all the better for it.

DF Kyle Walker, 7 -- Struggled a bit defensively in the first half but became more composed the longer the game went on. Was instrumental in helping to set up both Spurs goals.

DF Eric Dier, 8 -- Has adjusted well to playing in a back three rather than as a holding midfielder and was solid and unfussy throughout. Combined well with Walker defensively in the second half.

DF Toby Alderweireld, 9 -- Simply immense. Was tasked with marking Diego Costa, the Premier League's leading scorer, and left him to feed off scraps. Long before the end Costa looked like a spent force, exhausted from running into cul-de-sacs.

DF Jan Vertonghen, 7 -- A slightly shaky start but the Belgian grew in composure the longer the match went on. Made two key second half interventions when Chelsea briefly threatened.

DF Danny Rose, 8 -- Yet another dynamic performance from the best left-back in the Premier league. Tight in defence and his speed in attack terrifies defenders so much that it makes them think twice about crossing the halfway line.

MF Victor Wanyama, 9 -- His best game yet for Spurs and Wanyama is now looking like one of the best acquisitions of the season. Not only does his presence allow Pochettino to play three at the back, he consistently wins every 50-50 ball and is always alert to danger.

MF Mousa Dembele, 7 -- A couple of powerful runs in the first half showed why Dembele is rated so highly by his teammates. His ability to retain the ball in tight positions is second to none and he can create space with a dip of the shoulders. Faded in the second half and was substituted.

MF Christian Eriksen, 9 -- The Dane is a player transformed from the peripheral figure of just a month or so ago. Laid on both goals with pinpoint crosses and went close with a first-half long range effort. Consistently troubled the Chelsea defence with his passing and even won four headers -- four more than he has won in the whole of the rest of the season.

MF Dele Alli, 9 -- The boy wonder just can't stop scoring goals. This was the third game in a row in which he has scored two goals and his first of the evening was an exquisitely placed header. Consistently finds space that others can't and ghosted in at the far post for his second.

FW Harry Kane, 7 -- Not one of his easier nights as Chelsea consistently had two -- sometimes three -- defenders marking him to close him down. But he worked hard throughout and it's partly the respect and attention that defenders give him that allows space for others.

Substitutes

MF Harry Winks, 7 -- Brought on to replace the tiring Dembele. Wasn't overawed at playing in such a big top of the table derby game and helped ease Spurs over the line.

MF Moussa Sissoko, N/R -- Brought on late and made several threatening runs to keep Chelsea on the back foot.

MF Son Heung-Min, N/R - Injury-time substitution to wind the clock down.

