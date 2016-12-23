Previous
 By Dan Kilpatrick, Tottenham correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

The five greatest goals of Harry Kane's first 100 Premier League appearances

Paul Mariner gives a tactical analysis of Harry Kane's first half brace that set the pace for Spurs vs. Watford.

Harry Kane scored his 58th and 59th goals for Tottenham in his 100th Premier League appearance in the victory over Watford on New Year's Day. His double meant he has the same record after 100 matches as Arsenal legend Thierry Henry (although Kane was goalless in his first four appearances, which came on loan at Norwich). SSPN FC names Kane's best five goals from his first 100 outings:

5. Nov. 2, 2015 vs. Aston Villa (3-1)

One of Mauricio Pochettino's favourite Tottenham goals, which encapsulated the head coach's philosophy, was a tremendous, instinctive finish. With Spurs leading 2-1 in stoppage time, they cut through Villa with a precision counter-attack made up of six short passes, starting with goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and ending with Kane thumping the ball into the top corner.

4. Jan. 1, 2016 vs. Chelsea (5-3)

This was the match when Kane came of age as a Premier League striker and his second goal of the contest showed a silkier, defter side, which was emerging in his game. With Spurs already leading 2-1, Kane collected the ball with his back to goal, turned beautifully and rolled a finish into the far corner, leaving Chelsea captain John Terry on his knees. It capped off an inspired performance.

Harry Kane
Harry Kane's 59 goals in his first 100 Premier League appearances equals the great Thierry Henry.

3. Feb. 7, 2015 vs. Arsenal (2-1)

Kane seems to have announced himself countless times over the past two-and-a-half seasons, and this game was another indicator that he was a man for the big occasions, with a gift for scoring important goals. Kane had already scored an opportunistic tap-in when he leapt like a salmon to head Nabil Bentaleb's deep cross into the far corner. The win moved Spurs above Arsenal as they began to look like a serious force, led by Kane, under Pochettino.

2. Jan. 1, 2015 vs. Chelsea (5-3)

If Kane's second goal was skilful and composed, his first was all about the attributes that have made him such an effective Premier League striker: power and deadeye finishing. Spurs were a goal down -- and facing up to more of the same against the league leaders -- when Kane barged his way through three Chelsea midfielders and drilled a fierce drive into the bottom corner from 25 yards. It proved the springboard for one of the club's most famous wins in recent times.

1. March 5, 2016 vs. Arsenal (2-2)

If Spurs had gone on to win this game, the belief and momentum may have been enough to carry them to the title and, perhaps, this would be one of the most iconic goals in Premier League history. As it is, it is simply a stunning example of Kane's ability. He picked up Dele Alli's back-heel, nearly on the corner flag, and drove inside before curling the ball into the far corner from the side of the box. White Hart Lane has rarely, if ever, gone so ballistic and for 14 glorious minutes the Spurs faithful believed Kane had inspired them to another big win.

Dan is ESPN FC's Tottenham correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Dan_KP.

