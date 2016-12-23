Tottenham have finally hit top form, but can they keep it going vs. Chelsea?

The FC crew discuss how a Tottenham win over Chelsea Wednesday could impact the title race in the Premier League.

If recent results are anything to go by, it promises to be a very happy new year at Tottenham and many of the concerns that have surfaced in previous months (particularly in the second half of October and throughout November) are ebbing away.

Spurs struggled to maintain consistency and build momentum during that difficult period, when they only won one out of 10 games, but they have now emerged victorious in six of their last seven matches. The recent patch of good form also equals the run they put together in September and into October before their troubles began, which was largely due to injuries.

There was a lack of creativity and goals in that underwhelming spell earlier this season, with the north Londoners only managing to score twice in five games at one point -- both of which were penalties. Yet now Tottenham have racked up eight goals in their last two outings against Southampton and Watford, with both victories coming away from home.

Key players are in top form. Harry Kane and Dele Alli looked tired before Christmas (notably in the 1-0 defeat at Manchester United) but they have netted eight times between them in the last three games, while Christian Eriksen is enjoying one of his particularly productive periods. The Dane has registered five times in his last eight appearances -- including the opener when Spurs faced Chelsea at Stamford Bridge -- and he also set up two of the goals at Southampton last week. Moussa Sissoko is growing in importance too.

Tottenham have sometimes lacked width but that isn't a problem at the moment. Kyle Walker and Danny Rose have provided a goal and four assists between them from the wide areas in the last four games. And when Walker was suspended against Watford on Sunday, Kieran Trippier stepped up and assisted two goals in the first 33 minutes.

Yet there is some cause for caution amid the excitement. Spurs started poorly at Southampton and their final two goals came late on against 10 men, while Watford were dismal. Pochettino's side have also conceded from set pieces in both matches.

However, Spurs' progress is undeniable and they now find themselves sitting in the Champions League spots above even Manchester City, who looked like the title favourites earlier in the season as well as Manchester United. The question is whether Tottenham are genuine challengers for the crown themselves or whether another top-four finish is realistically the limit of what they can achieve?

The answer may well come on Wednesday as they host the league leaders.

Chelsea, of course, stand on the verge of history after winning 13 consecutive Premier League games. One more victory and they will equal Arsenal's record 14-match sequence which was set back in 2002. The greater concern for Tottenham, though, is that on Thursday morning they could either be just seven points off the top or staring at a 13-point gap, which would seem too big to overcome. A defeat would also be damaging for their top-four bid.

The stakes are high and Chelsea's form under their new manager Antonio Conte is daunting, yet Pochettino and his players can take heart and confidence from the fact that they ended Man City's perfect start to the Premier League campaign and inflicted Pep Guardiola's first defeat in England at White Hart Lane back in October.

That probably remains the highlight of Tottenham's campaign so far. At the time, it seemed they had progressed from last season and were primed to challenge for the title again. But what followed was a prolonged dip in form, including a 2-1 defeat at Chelsea. But three months after that eye-catching home win over City, Spurs look back to their best and ready to give the new title favourites a serious examination.

This tends to be a good time of the season for Pochettino's Tottenham. His side won five of their six games at the turn of the year in 2014-15, culminating in the memorable 5-3 victory over Chelsea at the Lane on New Year's Day. It was arguably the result that kickstarted the Pochettino era, showing what his side were capable of as they demolished a side that were en route to winning the title: Mourinho's team only lost three league games as they finished eight points clear at the top that season.

Then, last year, Spurs won 10 out of 13 matches between Dec. 19 and Feb. 14, building up to a 2-1 triumph at Manchester City that truly announced their bid to finish top for the first time since 1961. Now they have built momentum again over the festive period and another giant lies in their path.

If Tottenham can maintain their winning run and end Chelsea's, sucking the wind out of Conte's sails at the Lane just as they did to Guardiola, it would be a powerful statement of their ambitions this season.

