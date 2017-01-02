Dele Alli, Harry Kane lead Tottenham to easy New Year's Day win at Watford

Tottenham displayed a thorough attacking performance in a 4-1 thumping of Watford.

Tottenham enjoyed an easy 4-1 win at Watford on New Year's Day as three first-half goals effectively ended the match as a contest. Spurs were in control throughout and might have taken the lead much earlier than the 27th minute when Harry Kane nipped in at the near post to tuck home a neat pass from Kieran Trippier. The same combination doubled the lead within a few minutes and before half-time Kane set up Dele Alli for Tottenham's third.

Any thoughts of a Watford revival were snuffed out 90 seconds after the break when Kane picked out an unmarked Alli; thereafter, the game was played out at a training ground pace.

Positives

A second 4-1 away win inside four days shows that Spurs are back to something like their best form of last season. Tottenham were so dominant that manager Mauricio Pochettino was even able to give Alli, Danny Rose and Kane some significant rest ahead of next Wednesday's crucial top of the Premier league table clash against Chelsea.

Negatives

None of much note. You might argue that Tottenham should have gone for the jugular in the second half when Watford appeared in such disarray but with the game won and one eye on the next game against Chelsea it was perhaps inevitable that the intensity dropped. Pochettino also won't be best pleased about conceding an unnecessary goal in injury time.

Manager rating out of 10

8 -- With Kyle Walker and Jan Vertonghen unavailable due to suspension, the manager opted for a back three of Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld and Kevin Wimmer, with Rose and Trippier playing as wing-backs. It's a formation that suits Spurs well and they were able to control the entire match. At times it looked as if Spurs could have scored at will, while Pochettino will be thrilled he was able to give three of his key players some much needed time off.

Lineups and Stats

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Hugo Lloris, 7 -- A quiet afternoon in which the Spurs keeper was tested only once. However his distribution still remains a concern. All too often he looks like an accident waiting to happen when passing out of defence.

DF Kieran Trippier, 8 -- Rarely gets a game, so it was reassuring to see how easily he slotted in at right-back. The highest compliment he can be paid is that Spurs didn't notice Walker's absence. His passing and willingness to overlap was a constant threat to the Watford defence and he set up Spurs' first two games.

DF Eric Dier, 7 -- A decent enough performance though the anaemic Watford attack gave him one of the easier afternoons of his career. Seldom looked to be under pressure and played well out of defence.

DF Toby Alderweireld, 8 -- A near faultless performance. Spurs look a much better and more organised defensive unit when the Belgian is in the lineup and Alderweireld will be all the better for 90 minutes match play ahead of Chelsea.

DF Kevin Wimmer, 7 -- Assured in his defensive duties, the Austrian looks less impressive when called on to instigate or link attacks. Too often when breaking out of defence, he either slows things up by holding up the ball or loses possession with misplaced passes.

DF Danny Rose, 8 -- Yet another quality all-round display from Spurs' player of the season so far. Not only was he entirely secure in defence, but the speed of his runs down the left flank continually caused Watford problems.

Dele Alli was superb in the No. 10 role, slicing Watford apart and narrowly missing a hat trick.

MF Victor Wanyama, 7 -- A strong, confident performance in the crucial defensive midfielder role. Gave Watford few opportunities to carve the Spurs' defence open and used his physical power to retain possession on the few occasions he was put under pressure.

MF Heung-Min Son, 6 -- A frustrating afternoon. Although frequently taking up good positions and making intelligent use of space, his first touch all too often lets him down at the crucial moment.

MF Christian Eriksen, 7 -- Might have won Spurs a penalty early on when his goal-bound shot appeared to be blocked by the hand of Etienne Capoue. Not quite at his very best form of recent weeks, but even a slightly under-par Eriksen was too much for Watford.

No. 10 Dele Alli, 8 -- Not only is Alli back in the goals, adding another couple to the two he scored last Wednesday against Southampton, but he is also back to something like the high standards he set for himself last season. Only the crossbar denied him a hat trick. Given a standing ovation when substituted on the hour mark.

FW Harry Kane, 8 -- Took both of his goals well -- for the second, it was his strength and desire that enabled him to get to Trippier's perfectly whipped cross ahead of the Watford defence -- and only a good save prevented him from getting a third from a second-half free kick. His work rate was tireless and he provided the assists for both of Alli's goals.

Substitutes

MF Harry Winks, 7 -- Brought on with the game already won so that Alli could get a rest. Made a couple of neat runs but otherwise was barely called on to break a sweat.

DF Ben Davies, 7 -- It's never easy to come on with the game effectively over and your teammates having lowered their tempo, but Davies did all that was required. Lacks the pace of Rose, so Watford were able to contain his forward runs with relative ease.

FW Vincent Janssen, 7 -- The perfect end to the perfect day would have been for the Dutchman to find some confidence by getting on the scoresheet. Sadly it wasn't to be. Though he made some good runs, his first touch is still too heavy.

John Crace is one of ESPN FC's Tottenham bloggers. Follow him on Twitter @JohnJCrace.