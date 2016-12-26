Tottenham's poor Champions League showing masks decent campaign so far

Mauricio Pochettino said after the 2-1 win over Burnley that Tottenham's spirit is slowly growing.

As we approach the turn of the year, it's time to take a look at how Tottenham have fared in 2016.

A title challenge or a place in the top four -- what can Spurs expect between now and May? Here's how the season has gone so far.

Grade: B+

Positives:

Tottenham have endured a number of trials and tribulations but they remain firmly in contention for another top four finish. There has been a steady stream of injuries to key players, with Harry Kane and Toby Alderweireld both missing 10 matches, while Mousa Dembele has been repeatedly troubled by knocks and niggles and rarely seems fully fit.

In the meantime, Spurs have had to combine their league campaign with a spell in the Champions League, and they struggled to build momentum until recently. Nonetheless, they are four points better off than they were at the same stage last season, after 17 top-flight matches.

Tottenham can now aim to move through the gears in the New Year and push into the top four, particularly as they have already faced Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United away from home in the league. Mauricio Pochettino has also shown a willingness to move away from his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation and try different systems. The innovation has not always been successful, but Spurs are less predictable than when they started the season, and the players are becoming more flexible.

Summer recruit Victor Wanyama (12) has added some steel to Tottenham's midfield.

Negatives:

Spurs waited for five-and-a-half years to return to the Champions League but, like the disappointment of unwrapping a pair of socks on Christmas Day, the event itself was a real anti-climax. When the club were last in the competition, in 2010-11, Harry Redknapp's side finished top of a group that included the reigning European champions Inter Milan before reaching the quarterfinals and eventually bowing out against the might of Real Madrid.

This time, despite having no real heavyweights in their group, Tottenham were eliminated early. Apart from the two victories over CSKA Moscow, the performances were poor and the record-breaking crowds who filled Wembley Stadium for the "home" games against Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen witnessed hugely underwhelming displays.

Most frustrating for supporters, perhaps, was the feeling that this long-awaited Champions League adventure was not even Pochettino's priority -- Kyle Walker was rested for half of the European games, and Jan Vertonghen was also bizarrely left on the bench for the crunch clash in Monaco, which ended Spurs' hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

Star man:

Injuries to some players and the inconsistency of others make it hard to pick one standout player in the first half of the season, but Alderweireld just gets the nod. The Belgian has been hugely influential again when he has been available, and there was a noticeable decline in Spurs' form when he was out of action -- the north Londoners only won two out of 10 games when he was in the treatment room. There are other factors to consider -- the difficulty of the opposition being a key one -- but the simple fact is Tottenham concede fewer avoidable goals when Alderweireld is on the pitch.

Kane would certainly be towards the top of the shortlist for this gong, having scored nine goals in 15 games for his club, although four of them have been penalties. Danny Rose and Walker also deserve mentions -- both players are in superb form, and it would be hard to choose between them, while Vertonghen is enjoying a fine season.

Son Heung-Min and Christian Eriksen have also had notable purple patches but have not been able to maintain their top levels throughout the last four months, while Victor Wanyama has settled in quickly and played a lot of games. Nonetheless, Alderweireld has proved that he is particularly hard to replace.

Toby Alderweireld has been, when fit, Tottenham's star player for the first half of the season.

Flop:

Tottenham waited for a number of transfer windows before bringing in a much-needed back-up striker -- Kane was the club's only specialist forward last season -- and they finally recruited Vincent Janssen in the summer. The Dutchman was the top scorer in his home country last term and, naturally, there were high hopes when he arrived.

However, he is yet to score from open play (he has netted three penalties) and when Kane was injured the goals gradually dried up. The 22-year-old looks better equipped to deal with the physicality of the Premier League than his predecessor Roberto Soldado -- he has created chances for others and contributed a couple of assists, but he has lost his confidence in front of goal.

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou has also struggled to make an impact since his arrival in the summer, but he has had fewer opportunities to play and Pochettino has plenty of other options in his position. On the other hand, Janssen's struggles have left Spurs back where they started before they signed him -- heavily reliant on Kane's form and fitness up front.

Predicted finish: The top four

This was the prediction at the start of the season and it remains on.

Ben is ESPN FC's Tottenham blogger. Follow on Twitter: @BenPearceSpurs.