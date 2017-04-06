Previous
Manchester United
Chelsea
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 9/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
West Bromwich Albion
Liverpool
0
1
LIVE 81'
Game Details
Home: 80/1  Draw: 6/1  Away: 1/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Valencia
Sevilla FC
2:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 19/10  Draw: 13/5  Away: 11/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Granada
Celta Vigo
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Werder Bremen
Hamburg SV
0
1
LIVE 37'
Game Details
Home: 15/4  Draw: 13/5  Away: 4/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
SV Darmstadt 98
Schalke 04
3:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 3/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bastia
Lyon
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 4/6 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Marseille
St Etienne
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/6  Draw: 11/4  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Ajax Amsterdam
Heerenveen
2:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/5  Draw: 11/2  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Feyenoord Rotterdam
FC Utrecht
1
0
LIVE 79'
Game Details
Home: 1/14  Draw: 8/1  Away: 80/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

 By Max Hicks
Share
Tweet
   

Few positives as Swansea continue to sink towards relegation

Paul Clement is starting to feel the pressure for Swansea's Prem survival, calling their remaining matches all must-win.

Swansea needed a win at Watford but could only come up with a carbon-copy of last week's 1-0 defeat to West Ham. The search for the fighting spirit the side needs to survive continues.

Positives

Swansea's defence has been better lately. The goal conceded at West Ham was unstoppable, this week's the result of an unfortunate mistake by otherwise solid Alfie Mawson. If only the Swans could find their own shooting boots, they might have taken at least a point and maybe more in each of the last two games. The return of Borja Baston should also provide encouragement. The previously timid striker now looks capable of making a positive impact.

Negatives

The lack of fight is a growing concern. How bad do things need to get before some sort of survival instinct kicks in? At present, Swansea are unbearably sub-par. Slow to react, slow to move, half-hearted in attack, and going through the motions in transition with precious little invention or intent. This team is playing like a boxer who has been told to take a dive and clearly resents it, obviously capable of so much more and unconvincing even in defeat. This is a side allowing themselves to be beaten rather than being genuinely bested by a superior opponent each week, and with so much at stake it is impossible to fathom why.

WatfordWatford
Swansea CitySwansea City
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Manager rating out of 10

6 -- Clement made one or two good decisions and one or two poor ones. Starting Jay Fulton was a good decision. The young Scot has plenty of edge and wants to impress. Starting Ki Sung-Yeung was not. The Korean made almost no impact on the game, and it should be noted it was his negative five-yard back-pass to Mawson which led to Watford's goal.

The mistake was Mawson's alone, but if Ki had looked to play forward first it could have been avoided; knocking the ball around the defence against a pressing team is asking for trouble. Clement's omission of Leon Britton from the matchday squad was peculiar. Swansea badly need his metronomic influence to find their rhythm again. The introduction of Borja was a positive move, and Clement's switch to a 4-4-2 diamond suggests he is willing to change his system -- a good thing, because the present 4-3-3 just isn't working.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Lukasz Fabianksi, 8 -- Made one superb save and several other solid ones. Almost blocked the goal, too.

DF Kyle Naughton, 7 -- A quietly good game from the right-back who blocked a couple of crosses and is looking more reliable than ever before.

DF Federico Fernandez, 7 -- Kept Troy Deeney quiet all game.

DF Alfie Mawson, 5 -- A horrible mistake led to Watford's goal, but with a dysfunctional midfield Swansea are perhaps looking to the ball-playing defender to do their work for them a little too often.

DF Martin Olsson, 5 -- Another match where Olsson's attacking game just wasn't working. Struggled to contain Nordin Amrabat.

MF Leroy Fer, 5 -- Passing was out-of-sync all game. Looks capable of developing a partnership with countryman Luciano Narsingh, but probably needs a preseason to do it.

MF Jay Fulton, 6 -- Good effort from the combative youngster. If he hits the weights room over the summer and works closely with Claude Makelele, he should develop into a solid starter for Swansea.

Ki Sung-Yueng struggled to find his form at Vicarage Road.

MF Ki Sung-Yueng, 5 -- Offered so little it was easy to forget he was on the field. Did get a shot away, but wasn't nearly involved enough. His passing is accurate but when it is always so slow and safe, is it even worthwhile?

FW Luciano Narsingh, 5 -- Touch was heavy all game, and his forays down the right flank were frequently nullified. Is capable of much better than this.

FW Fernando Llorente, 5 -- Not yet match fit after injury, his play was slow and his contribution inconsistent. Seemed agitated all game.

FW Gylfi Sigurdsson, 6 -- Took six of Swansea's 13 shots but dead-ball delivery is still lacking. Needs to be moved off the wing; all his best moments came through the middle.

Substitutes

FW Borja Baston, 6 -- Looked interested and capable, covered a lot of ground, and put in a peach of a cross for Sigurdsson. Is much fresher than the rest of the side and could provide the inspiration Swansea need.

MF Tom Carroll, 6 -- Facilitated the switch to the diamond from the bench and provided a couple of good crosses.

FW Jordan Ayew, NR -- On late and couldn't do anything to affect the game.

Max is ESPN FC's Swansea blogger. Follow him on Twitter: @maxwellhicks

