Swansea have bargain in Alfie Mawson as Paul Clement's men beat Leicester

Swansea beat Leicester to put some breathing space between themselves and the bottom three.

Swansea took Sunday's relegation six-pointer in their stride, beating Leicester 2-0 to open up a four-point gap over the drop zone.

Positives

Goals from two new defenders shows Swansea's recruitment policy is back where it should be. Alfie Mawson and Martin Olsson are quality additions, and the team looks like it is improving again rather than stagnating.

Plus, goals from unexpected quarters make any side that much more dangerous. The clean sheet was a big boost, and the central defensive partnership of Mawson with Federico Fernandez is looking as solid as any Swansea have had.

Negatives

The book says a team with a two goal lead should look to protect that lead, but perhaps the book is wrong. Swansea looked far more threatening on the front foot when they were establishing their lead.

By sitting back in the second half, they risked giving Leicester the confidence to come back into the game. Playing defensively tells the other side you believe they can score, and that's an unnecessary psychological advantage to give to a desperate opponent.

Manager rating out of 10

7 -- Paul Clement wisely stuck with more or less his usual team, only making a small change to accommodate former Leicester loanee Nathan Dyer. His system is clearly working, and his concentration on improving Swansea's defence resulted in a first clean sheet for the new boss, and Swansea's first for two months.

Clement could have perhaps been a little more proactive with some changes around the hour mark when the team was starting to look complacent. Perhaps the excellent Luciano Narsingh could have replaced an uninterested Leroy Fer with 30 minutes left to play, instead of pointlessly replacing Wayne Routledge in the dying moments.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Lukasz Fabianksi, 8 -- Had almost nothing to do so it was even more impressive when he made an difficult save from Islam Slimani's close-range shot, which could have completely changed the game had it gone in.

DF Kyle Naughton, 6 -- Didn't allow a goal off his flank, which has to be considered an improvement over recent performances. Amazingly, he won eight headers.

DF Federico Fernandez, 8 -- Absolutely solid, cropping up time and again in the right place at the right time, and chalked up an assist with a beautiful cushioned header.

DF Alfie Mawson, 9 -- The young defender scored his third goal in six games and looks to be rapidly developing into an elite talent. He was a rock defensively, positionally perfect and once again showed off strong ball skills. Looking like bargain of the season at £5.5 million.

DF Martin Olsson, 7 -- Scored a goal in his fourth appearance for the club -- something his predecessor Neil Taylor didn't manage in 160 matches -- after making the chance for himself with an excellent run from deep. Passing was occasionally suspect, however.

MF Jack Cork, 7 -- Game-high nine tackles from the one Swansea player who has most obviously benefited from Claude Makelele's presence on the coaching staff. Has looked resurgent since the France legend joined Clement's team.

MF Tom Carroll, 7 -- Seemed to be all over the field. Has revitalised Swansea's midfield by doing the job of two players at once, always finding space in attack before appearing suddenly in his own penalty area to help out in defence.

MF Nathan Dyer, N/R -- Sadly stopped from showing off against his teammates from last season's loan spell at Leicester when injury struck early.

MF Leroy Fer, 6 -- Provided a good mix of passes, headers and tackles as should be expected from a midfielder, but faded noticeably in the second half and spent most of the last 30 minutes walking around.

MF Gylfi Sigurdsson, 8 -- Provided a beautiful lay-off for Olsson's goal, and the free kick which led to Mawson's. Is exerting an unprecedented influence on every game he plays at present, and is central to everything Swansea are accomplishing.

FW Fernando Llorente, 6 -- Was man-marked by rough-and-tumble Wes Morgan for most of the afternoon, and while he still won five headers his link-up play on the ground was more telling. Played a significant part in the build up to Olsson's goal.

Substitutes

MF Wayne Routledge, 6 -- Replaced the injured Dyer early on, and was as reliable -- and underwhelming -- as usual.

FW Jordan Ayew, N/R -- Made his Swans debut having replaced Llorente with 18 minutes left to play. Should have won a couple of free kicks but got nothing out of the referee.

MF Luciano Narsingh, N/R -- Replaced Routledge late on but didn't have enough time to provide his trademark assist from the bench.

Max is ESPN FC's Swansea blogger. Follow him on Twitter: @maxwellhicks